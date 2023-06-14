【Great Beauty in Guangdong】Beautiful Liannan with rich music

#TheGreatBeautyofGuangdong A series of events to celebrate the 2023 Cultural and Natural Heritage Day was held in Shunde Cultural Square, Liannan Autonomous County, Guangdong. The events offered an extraordinary display of intangible cultural heritage to the public. Dressed in traditional Yao costumes to reflect their respective townships, the participants performed traditional dances accompanied by the Yao drum. They jumped, spun, and made powerful movements to the rhythm of passion-filled music and drum beating. They took the audience on a journey to the primitive mountains of the Yao people.

Event performance scene

Text, pictures/Yang Wan photographer Zheng Shousong