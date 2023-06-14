Home » 【Great Beauty in Guangdong】Beautiful Liannan with rich music
Entertainment

【Great Beauty in Guangdong】Beautiful Liannan with rich music

by admin
【Great Beauty in Guangdong】Beautiful Liannan with rich music

#TheGreatBeautyofGuangdong A series of events to celebrate the 2023 Cultural and Natural Heritage Day was held in Shunde Cultural Square, Liannan Autonomous County, Guangdong. The events offered an extraordinary display of intangible cultural heritage to the public. Dressed in traditional Yao costumes to reflect their respective townships, the participants performed traditional dances accompanied by the Yao drum. They jumped, spun, and made powerful movements to the rhythm of passion-filled music and drum beating. They took the audience on a journey to the primitive mountains of the Yao people.

image.png

image.png

Event performance scene

Recently, the 2023 Liannan Yao Autonomous County “Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” series of activities were held in Shunde Cultural Square in the county, presenting a unique feast of intangible cultural heritage to the masses. The participating dancers wear Yao costumes with the characteristics of their respective villages and towns and dance inspired by the Yao chief. Passionately slapping, jumping, or spinning with long drums in hand, with rough and powerful movements, or shouting in unison, accompanied by dancing with drums, leading the audience into the original ecological Yaoshan Mountain.

【author】

Text, pictures/Yang Wan photographer Zheng Shousong

See also  Chen Lu replied in a long post that Huo Zun had carried out cold violence on herself jqknews

You may also like

China creates “strategic partnership” with Palestinian Authority

Progresar Scholarships: who is paid today June 14

CLOT x Nike Cork Dunk Latest Joint Shoes...

experts meet in Vienna to outline the future...

[Yunshang Lingnan]”Flag” fights for the Lotus Award Guangzhou...

Her car was left at a level crossing,...

“The ticket should cost $350 to be viable”

Is there a chance of snow?

Vatican against Ultima Generazione for the glue on...

VR Animation “Dandelion Era: Rust Storm” Premiere Immersive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy