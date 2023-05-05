Home » 【Great Beauty in Guangdong】Guangzhou Luhu Park holds a net-casting show Luhu Park New Landscape – Fisherman casts a net
Entertainment

【Great Beauty in Guangdong】Guangzhou Luhu Park holds a net-casting show Luhu Park New Landscape – Fisherman casts a net

by admin
【Great Beauty in Guangdong】Guangzhou Luhu Park holds a net-casting show Luhu Park New Landscape – Fisherman casts a net

#TheGreatBeautyofGuangdong During the International Workers’ Day, Guangzhou Luhu Park held a splendid fisherman’s net-casting show. Many photography enthusiasts have turned up there to record the event with their cameras. The neighbors were also excited to see the show at their doorstep and they didn’t have to travel all the way to the Xiaodong River, Hunan to watch and photograph such a grand event.

Fisherman casting net performance

The performance attracted many photography enthusiasts

During the Labor Day period, a fisherman casting net performance was held in Luhu Park in Guangzhou for tourists to watch. For many photography enthusiasts, it is a good thing, and they all come to “fishing” with long guns and short cannons. The neighbors happily expressed that they used to make a special trip to Hunan Xiaodongjiang to watch and photograph fishermen casting nets, but now they have this beautiful scenery at their doorstep, which is really great.

Photo/Yang Wan shooter Li Lun

See also  The movie "Disperse with Smoke" exposes the final trailer for the final trailer on June 18th, the last tears will flow to myself_TOM Entertainment

You may also like

A young comedian’s “second venture” in Chongqing –...

Efficient, practical and ecological: what are the benefits...

The former owner of La Perla relaunches the...

«The Patagonian Chef Festival, much more than a...

Australian PM to pledge allegiance to king, wants...

Inflation: food increased more than 40% in the...

“Little Days” officially started Chen Xiao, Tong Yao...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 159

From Chubut, Paula Chiaradia says she is present...

The sequel to the popular Otome game “Amnesia:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy