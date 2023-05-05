【Great Beauty in Guangdong】Guangzhou Luhu Park holds a net-casting show Luhu Park New Landscape – Fisherman casts a net

#TheGreatBeautyofGuangdong During the International Workers’ Day, Guangzhou Luhu Park held a splendid fisherman’s net-casting show. Many photography enthusiasts have turned up there to record the event with their cameras. The neighbors were also excited to see the show at their doorstep and they didn’t have to travel all the way to the Xiaodong River, Hunan to watch and photograph such a grand event.

Fisherman casting net performance

The performance attracted many photography enthusiasts

Photo/Yang Wan shooter Li Lun