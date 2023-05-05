【Great Beauty in Guangdong】Princess Wencheng enchants the audience in Guangzhou! Cantonese opera “Princess Wencheng” debuts at the Hongxian Women’s Grand Theater

On the evening of April 28, the Cantonese opera Princess Wencheng was staged at the Hung Sin Nui Grand Theater in Guangzhou. It is based on the historical moment when Princess Wencheng of the Tang dynasty married King Songtsan Gambo of the Tibetan Empire in 641 A.D. During her 40 years of stay in Tibet, Princess Wencheng promoted the prosperity and development of the region, contributing to forging friendly ties between the Han and Tibetan people. The magnificent aesthetic space and resplendent stage style of the opera allowed the audience to have a glimpse into the Tang dynasty. The show displayed the harmonious, matrimonial relationship between the peoples of Tibet and Han in ancient times. #artandculture

Princess Wencheng went to Tibet

The first meeting between Princess Wencheng and Tang Hao

Princess Wencheng and her parents

Princess Wencheng bids farewell to Tibet

Tang Hao’s reappearance

Songtsan Gampo bravely kills the enemy

