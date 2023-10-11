【The Rise of New Forces: Bringing New Energy to Chinese Films】

【Watching the Trend of Literature and Art】New forces in Chinese films: from new force to main force

“The Wandering Earth 2” won the “Golden Deer Award” for Best Picture and Best Cinematography; the box office of “The Vanishing Her” exceeded 3.5 billion yuan; “It Doesn’t Seem That Bloody” and “School Dad” and other young directors’ works His debut feature film was recognized by the audience… Recently, there have been frequent good news about new forces in Chinese films. This creative group, mainly born in the 70s and 80s, and gradually appearing in the 90s, has taken over the baton of fine traditions of film from the older generation of filmmakers through growth and experience, and has taken on new works, new models, and new technologies. Go to the center stage of the Chinese film market and win praise from the audience.

New works bring new vitality

Competition in the film market is ultimately a competition of talents. The competent authorities are well aware of this truth and have focused on cultivating young directors and new filmmakers for many years: establishing the “China Film New Force Forum” to discuss and exchange the gains and losses of film creation experience, and provide timely scientific summaries, aesthetics, and aesthetics of new directors, new works, and new phenomena. Judgment and academic sorting; organize new force film promotion activities to enhance the self-confidence of young directors and expand the influence of the film; organize and implement new force talent training programs, send new film talents such as directors and screenwriters to study and exchange abroad, and absorb advanced creative concepts And technology. Driven by these measures, new forces in Chinese film have grown vigorously, and new talents and new works have continued to emerge, writing a new era of Chinese film.

One of the outstanding contributions of the new film force is its bold attempt at genre production. The period from the 1980s and 1990s to the beginning of the 21st century was a period of rapid development of genre films. The new film forces who grew up in this cultural environment have a natural preference for genre production, coupled with acquired learning and reference, they are good at using genre elements. The “Wandering Earth” series breaks away from the soft science fiction model usually adopted by Chinese science fiction films and television, and embarks on a Chinese hard science fiction path, presenting a dramatic core with a heavy industrial texture on the screen. “Miracle: Stupid Kid” mixes comedy genres with family emotional elements, adding a touch of warmth to the protagonist’s inspirational growth story. “Ten Thousand Miles Home” and “Ordinary Heroes” combine action movies, disaster movies, road movies and other elements under the grand theme of evacuation and rescue, paying tribute to the “ordinary heroes” on all fronts with thrilling stories. The bold innovation of existing genres and the organic integration of elements from multiple genres meet the movie-watching demands of different audience groups, while effectively extending multicultural themes and injecting vitality into film creation.

Unlike the fifth and sixth generation filmmakers, who mostly came from a professional background, the new film forces have more complex career experiences. Some have switched careers from journalists, screenwriters, etc., and some have overseas study and industry experience. Their rich experience and young mentality enable them to broaden their horizons and enable them to keenly perceive changes in life. They select themes from the development of the times and people’s concerns, and inject the aesthetic judgment of contemporary young people into them, making their works more in line with the tastes of young audiences. “In the Octagon” and “Hot” fill the gaps in domestic films in sports themes such as fighting and hip-hop, and write youthful dreams. “Love Myth” and “I Love You!” and other works respond to the emotional needs of middle-aged and elderly people and outline the real living conditions of urban people amidst the smoke and fire of firewood, rice, oil, and salt. “All or Nothing” reveals the inside story of the entire industry chain of overseas online fraud, adapts to the hot topics of the times, and popularizes fraud prevention knowledge.

The new forces in film also have the courage to break aesthetic boundaries and create unique aesthetic styles. The “New God List” series combines traditional cultural elements such as Dunhuang flying apsaras and ink paintings with science fiction elements such as spaceships and air speedboats, giving the mythical world a futuristic feel. “Walking Alone on the Moon” and “Tomorrow’s War” use a broad imagination of time and space and a grand vision of the universe to depict future worlds rich in oriental aesthetics such as lunar bases and mecha worlds. These attempts not only focus on artistic expression but also consider market trends, pay attention to real society, and open up the imaginary world. They enrich the genealogy of Chinese film creation with rich creative perspectives and unique artistic styles.

Building a powerful film country also relies on a complete film industry chain, regular production processes, and the resulting influence of film works and the soft power of film culture. Under the guidance of this idea, new film forces are trying to establish an industrialized standard model and a streamlined division of labor in various processes such as film production, distribution, and screening. The shooting plan of “Fengshen Part 1: Chaoge Fengyun” is as detailed as daily progress, and the crew’s ten thousand-meter studio is busy and not chaotic. The “Wandering Earth 2” team has more than 20,000 people working on it. Each step such as script creation and scene construction is broken down into subdivisions, and then standardized production is carried out by a professional team. The new strength of the film is in terms of financial budget, risk, and return, in management scheduling, distribution, and coordination, in process input, output, and even recycling and reuse, and strives to have a monitoring plan for every part, with creation as the leader. The film industry pattern is strongly supported by all links of the industry chain.

If the new force is strong, the film will be strong. After the new film forces have grown up under the support and guidance of the competent authorities and the “teaching and guidance” of industry seniors, they will feed back the film industry, build and improve talent training systems such as the “Bad Monkey 72 Transformation Film Project”, and explore both creative strength and market operations. A capable new filmmaker, exploring the production model of “new director + senior filmmaker producer”. They not only provide financial support and project guidance for new filmmakers but also track post-production promotion, distribution, and docking platforms to form a complete incubation system to help solve problems such as the difficulty for new filmmakers to get started. More and more talented and potential creators are emerging and are engaged in helping the next group of newcomers grow, forming a sustainable film inheritance chain and continuously delivering fresh blood to the development of Chinese films.

The new film forces that have grown up in the Internet era have a natural affinity with new technologies. Many of them have a background in science and engineering, or have done a lot of practice in making microfilms, video shorts, advertisements, and games. They are well aware of the importance of technology to the development of art and are committed to the development of new technologies and the application of cutting-edge technologies in their creations.

The animated film “Deep Sea” used billions of particles to accumulate into the ink form in the movie and developed “particle ink” technology. “Fengshen Part 1: Chaoge Fengyun” specially established a visual effects company and went to foreign countries several times to learn new visual effects technology, and finally presented complex digital biological characters such as Lei Zhenzi and Taotie. The application of cutting-edge technology in the field of film projection is also an important focus of new forces in film. Many films such as “The Lost Girl,” “30,000 Miles from Chang’an,” and “Hot” actively adopt the most advanced projection formats and cooperate with film projection technologies such as CINITY and China Giant Screen to provide audiences with a higher quality viewing experience.

New Power of Film is also committed to creating a good atmosphere in the film market, promoting the healthy development of the industry, and creating a film culture atmosphere that resonates with the audience. Through continuous innovation and exploration, these new forces bring fresh vitality to Chinese films, lead the development direction of the industry, and inject more possibilities and creativity into the future of Chinese films.

