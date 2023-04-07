On April 6, the spy movie “Faces in the Crowd” announced its first pre-sale and will be released on April 14 in Mandarin, Cantonese, and Chiu Chow.

In the Chiu Chow version, all the characters who act as Shantou residents will speak the local dialect, which sparked a hot discussion among the film fans: “Chiu Chow people are excited!” “I am in the northeast but prefer the Chiu Chow version!”

On the same day, the music video of the theme song of the same name was released. It is a Cantonese number rendered by a leading actor, William Chan, and composed by Keith Chan and Alan Cheung Ka Shing. Keith Chan captured the complicated character under the gunfire by combining energetic and melancholic melodies, showing the years of crisis in the film.#artandculture

