After “The Drop Out” and “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork,” the studio was hungry for failed tech footage. In the 20-episode “Juicero” miniseries, some producers are targeting BlackBerrys.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

The much-loved but now troubled smartphone company formerly known as Research in Motion has become the fodder for a new movie simply titled Blackberry, which the company recently announced at the company. The hometown of Canada ended filming.

Variety first noticed that the film was based on the 2015 book Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry Two clues announced.

In the film, Glenn Howerton will play BlackBerry co-CEO Jim Balsillie, which could explain the star’s shaved head in the ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ movie s reason. Jay Baruchel, an assistant to Canadian Judd Apatow, is reportedly playing co-founder Mike Lazaridis. Cary Elwes also starred in Toronto-born director Matt Johnson’s film.