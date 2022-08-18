Reprinted from: Sewer Boy

Original title: 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 on the cover of the Chinese version of “VOGUE” magazine!

The new cover character of the Chinese version of “VOGUE PLUS” is Grimes GRIMES (𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 ), who is also the creative director of the visual arts of this Chinese version of “VOGUE PLUS”.

GRIMES said that her favorite in the world is the Chinese version of “VOGUE”, and she was fortunate to participate in the entire cover of this issue, so she liked this cover very much.

She was really touched that she had the opportunity to complete all her artistic ideas, all her ideas for visual effects were presented, and she received professional help throughout the process, which made her dream come true. This is an experience she has never had before, so I am very moved and grateful.

GRIMES is one of the most famous fashion stars of the moment. Previously, she appeared on the cover of the Italian edition of “VOGUE” and left her name in the fashion circle, and became an international actress with excellent fashion cover.

GRIMES is already a living legend.

Someone said: “Isn’t it still relying on men?”

My comment is that if you have the ability, you can also find a man, rely on a man, don’t be a sour chicken at home, we GRIMES fans do not eat this set.

I am most annoyed by some people who see successful women and then look for faults, pick on other people’s thorns, find fault in eggs, and say that other people’s achievements are bought or moved.

There are always people who don’t see the good of others and hope to knock down others from a certain angle in order to achieve the purpose of self-comfort! This is a very bad behavior and habit, we GRIMES fans do not eat this set!