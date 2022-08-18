Home Entertainment 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 on the cover of the Chinese version of “VOGUE” magazine! _Sina Fashion_Sina.com
Entertainment

𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 on the cover of the Chinese version of “VOGUE” magazine! _Sina Fashion_Sina.com

by admin
𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 on the cover of the Chinese version of “VOGUE” magazine! _Sina Fashion_Sina.com

Reprinted from: Sewer Boy

Original title: 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 on the cover of the Chinese version of “VOGUE” magazine!

The new cover character of the Chinese version of “VOGUE PLUS” is Grimes GRIMES (𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 ), who is also the creative director of the visual arts of this Chinese version of “VOGUE PLUS”.

GRIMES said that her favorite in the world is the Chinese version of “VOGUE”, and she was fortunate to participate in the entire cover of this issue, so she liked this cover very much.

She was really touched that she had the opportunity to complete all her artistic ideas, all her ideas for visual effects were presented, and she received professional help throughout the process, which made her dream come true. This is an experience she has never had before, so I am very moved and grateful.

GRIMES is one of the most famous fashion stars of the moment. Previously, she appeared on the cover of the Italian edition of “VOGUE” and left her name in the fashion circle, and became an international actress with excellent fashion cover.

GRIMES is already a living legend.

Someone said: “Isn’t it still relying on men?”

My comment is that if you have the ability, you can also find a man, rely on a man, don’t be a sour chicken at home, we GRIMES fans do not eat this set.

I am most annoyed by some people who see successful women and then look for faults, pick on other people’s thorns, find fault in eggs, and say that other people’s achievements are bought or moved.

See also  Cover benefits丨The parent-child movie "Happy Superman's Heart of the Hero" is invited to watch in advance on June 1

There are always people who don’t see the good of others and hope to knock down others from a certain angle in order to achieve the purpose of self-comfort! This is a very bad behavior and habit, we GRIMES fans do not eat this set!

You may also like

In addition to the Martine Rose trend of...

One Piece “FILM RED” Episode MV Hiroyuki Sawano’s...

Gu Tianle science fiction film mainland box office...

Interview with Li Xuejian, Chairman of the Jury...

Calcio & Motori, here is the Serie A...

Soundiron updates Twine Bass Kontakt virtual instrument to...

Twelve constellations daily fortune prediction August 18, 2022_things_life_aspects

Dwayne Johnson: ‘Black Adam’ indie is the result...

The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra will hold a large-scale...

Where it relaunches skincare and haircare and accelerates...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy