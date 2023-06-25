🔴 CÓRDOBA ELECTIONS 2023 | Schiaretti voted: I leave the next governor a province without cracks

Electoral Super Sunday in Córdoba. This June 25, the elections for governor and vice are held in the province of Córdoba. In addition, in 229 cities, towns and communes, they elect their authorities on the same day. In all cases, voting is done with a Single Ballot, except in cities that will be with electronic suffrage.

In Córdoba, 3,050,212 voters are qualified, out of a total of 9,060 tables in 1,487 schools. The electoral ban is in effect until Sunday at 9:00 p.m., when the first data on the election will begin to be released.

Here you can check the register.

This is our special channel for Córdoba elections.

🔴 MINUTE BY MINUTE, THE CÓRDOBA ELECTIONS

Sunday, June 25, 2023 7:21 AM

Vote Juan Schiaretti

The governor of Córdoba Juan Schiaretti voted this Sunday at 10 at the Domingo Savio Institute.

True to tradition, the provincial president wore a red jacket.

“I leave the next governor a province that respects the institutions and the freedom of the press, where there is no crack, there is a crack and where we respect the private and public sectors,” he told reporters.

Juan Schiaretti, when casting his vote (Twitter).

Sunday, June 25, 2023 6:59 AM

Laura Vilches voted: It is easy to decide the vote

The candidate for mayor of Córdoba for the Left Front, Laura Vilches, voted this Sunday and stressed: “When you are always on the same side it is easy to decide the vote.”

“I already chose, companions,” he closed.

Laura Vilches (Twitter) voted.

Sunday, June 25, 2023 6:53 AM

Delays in some schools in Córdoba

Despite the fact that the elections are taking place normally in a large part of the province, some schools presented delays in the early hours of Sunday.

In the capital, the Corazón de María Adoratrices school was one of those that had problems starting election day.

Neighbors told La Voz that the institution only opened its doors at 9:30 a.m., when it was expected that the votes could be cast from 8 a.m.

It is estimated that with the passing of the hours the situation in this and the rest of the schools affected by delays will return to normal.

Sunday, June 25, 2023 6:45 AM

Voted Calvo: People are going to turn massively to the polls

Lieutenant Governor Manuel Calvo cast his vote in the city of Las Varillas and highlighted: “This is the fourth time we have voted with the single ballot, a transparent system that allows us to elect the future governor.”

He said that he will return to Córdoba to lead the campaign of Together We Do for Córdoba.

“People are going to turn massively to vote on this day,” he closed.

Manuel Calvo, when voting this Sunday (Manuel Calvo Press).

Sunday, June 25, 2023 6:29 AM

Mario Negri voted

The national deputy of Together for Change Mario Negri cast his vote this Sunday at the Juan Zorrilla school in Córdoba Capital and referred to his decision not to integrate any of the coalition lists, in the province and in the municipality.

“I decided not to participate. It could have made it on either of the two lists. I was invited to participate in both and in important places”, she indicated.

And he closed: “I do not retire from politics. It is part of my life and my convictions”.

Mario Negri, when voting this Sunday (Twitter).

Sunday, June 25, 2023 6:12 AM

Myriam Prunotto voted

The candidate for lieutenant governor for Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba Myriam Prunotto voted this Sunday at a school in the Juárez Celman station. She stressed that the elections began normally and announced that she expects to wait for the results in Córdoba Capital together with Martín Llaryora.

Sunday, June 25, 2023 6:00 AM

Córdoba: who are the candidates for governor

One by one, these are the applicants for the provincial elections.

Sunday, June 25, 2023 5:57 AM

Elections in Formosa

This Sunday there is also a vote in the province of Formosa, where Governor Gildo Insfrán seeks to access his eighth term.

Sunday, June 25, 2023 5:52 AM

How is the weather to go vote in Córdoba

Election day this Sunday started sunny and a maximum of 20 degrees is expected. Check the extended forecast.

Sunday, June 25, 2023 5:00 AM

Voting started in Córdoba

The elections began at 8 o’clock throughout the province, with normality in most of the polling stations and with some delays in the opening of schools or in polling stations where the authorities were late or absent.

Sunday, June 25, 2023 4:36 AM

Where do I vote: which school corresponds to you according to your ID

The Provincial Electoral Tribunal made available to the voters of Córdoba the system for online consultation of the final voter register for the elections for governor and vice president. WhatsApp service of the Municipality of Córdoba.

The consultation can be carried out in this official link of the Electoral Register.

Sunday, June 25, 2023 4:36 AM

What ID can you vote with?

From the Electoral Jurisdiction of the Province of Córdoba they disseminated a decree signed by the electoral judge Marta Elena Vidal in which it establishes which are the authorized DNI.

Voting documents

Sunday, June 25, 2023 4:16 AM

Elections in Córdoba 2023: is there free intercity transport on Sunday?

The Government announced what the modality of transfer will be like for those people who have to vote between different locations.

Sunday, June 25, 2023 4:10 AM

Elections Córdoba: what happens if I don’t vote

What happens if you don’t vote and how to justify it. The clarification of the Electoral Justice on the collection of the fine. Everything you need to know if you are not going to vote.

