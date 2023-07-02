🔴 IN GAME | Racing visits Colón in Santa Fe for the Professional League

Colón de Santa Fe and Racing Club play from 5:00 p.m. at the Brigadier General Estanislao López stadium, a match valid for the twenty-second day of the Professional Football League (LPF).

The referee is Facundo Tello. The Academy wins 1-0 thanks to a goal by Maximiliano Romero after 11 minutes of the first half.

Columbus: Ignatius Chicco; Facundo Garces, Gian Nardelli, Rafael Thin; Eric Meza, Leonel Picco, Stephen Moreyra, Andrew Teuten; Facundo Farias, Ramon Abila, Jorge Benitez. DT: Nestor Gorosito

Racing Club: Gabriel Arias; Thomas Aviles, James Quiros, Gonzalo Piovi, Gabriel Rojas; John Ignatius Nardoni, Hannibal Brown, Jonathan Gomez; Gabriel Hauche, Maximilian Rosemary, Nicholas Oroz. DT: Fernando Gago.

positions

