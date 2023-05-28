Home » 🔴 IN GAME | San Lorenzo visits Barracas Central in search of continuing in the fight
🔴 IN GAME | San Lorenzo visits Barracas Central in search of continuing in the fight

San Lorenzo, which has nine dates without defeats and continues to wait in second place trying to get closer to the leader River, is visiting from 14 to Barracas Central, in a match on date 18 of the Professional League.

The match is played at the Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia stadium, located in the Barracas neighborhood of Buenos Aires, and is refereed by Pablo Echavarría and televised on TNT Sports.

El Ciclón, which lost last Thursday against Fortaleza of Brazil for the Copa Sudamericana, is developing a meritorious campaign under the leadership of Rubén Darío Insúa, with a team without figures but with a script learned to perfection.

The basis of everything done by Insúa’s team, with 35 units to five from River, is the sacrifice and deployment of their players, who spare no effort and collaborate in recovering the ball in any position.

The defensive aspect is stony in this “Cyclone” and the numbers speak clearly about it, having conceded only six goals against in 17 games, with an average of 0.35 per match and with a remarkable fact: he kept Augusto Batalla’s fence in 13 of the 17 games.

Beyond the talent of Nahuel Barrios, the “different” player on this team, Insua has a deficit in terms of goals scored and goals scored by his forwards.

In the last presentation, Andrés Vombergard scored the goals in the win against Instituto, with two shots from the penalty spot, and he has just scored 5 in the tournament, while Paraguayan Adam Bareiro scored three.

San Lorenzo knows that it will be difficult to catch up with River and maintain this regularity, but tomorrow in the tough stronghold of Barracas, they will try to add three to establish themselves in second place in the Libertadores 2024 qualifying zone.

Barracas, with Sergio Rondina as coach, has 19 points and has four without defeats, with a performance that keeps him in 20th. position in table of averages.

Probably for Barracas the goal of qualifying for the 2024 Copa Sudamericana is a bit far away, but it is still a goal to achieve and continuing on a roll will feed that dream.

One of the best of Guapo is Iván Tapia, the son of the president of AFA, who has a great punch and striker Iván Sepúlveda, former Arsenal and Estudiantes de Río Cuarto.

Regarding the background, in professionalism they played once, in the 2022 League and Barracas won 2-1 at the All Boys Stadium, while in amateurism they did it 10 times and all were won by San Lorenzo.

