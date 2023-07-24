🔴 IN GAME | Talleres wants to be runner-up and is beating Gimnasia LP at Kempes

With the aim of finishing second in the Professional League that River (58 points) won early, Talleres (48) assumes its final match this Monday at home and penultimate of this AFA tournament. A victory against Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata will ensure him the shooting guard position directly, since San Lorenzo (46) will no longer be able to reach him no matter how much he beats Tigre and that the “T” loses to Newell’s, in Rosario, on the final date.

The match report

Talleres started with everything and Bustos appeared at the far post to open the scoring.

Later, Gymnastics had two very clear chances to tie. In the first, Herrera blocked an almost made goal for Castillo. Then a tremendous shot from Dominguez hit the post.

And that is the difference: Talleres does not waste what it generates. At 17, Benavidez appeared in the rival area and a header from him surprised everyone and he hit the post to make it 2-0.

Gymnastics quickly had the chance for a discount, but again the post told him no…

Afterwards, the party fell into a certain plateau. Everything seemed to indicate that they were going to go like this at half-time, but a miscalculation by Herrera in a cross allowed Gimnasia to reach discount through Ramírez.

the previous

If they tie with Lobo and lose with Lepra, San Lorenzo (on Saturday they fell 2-0 with Argentinos) could catch up with them if they beat Tigre, but by remaining equal at 49 it will be the goal difference that defines (the “T” beats Cuervo 19-12). If he is an escort, he will add the first runner-up in the League since he returned to the First Division in 2016 and the fourth in total, since he was runner-up in the Nacional 1977 and second in the Argentine Cup (2021 and 2022).

From the institutional point of view, being runner-up will allow them to strengthen the goal of being international again in 2024, especially to play in the Copa Libertadores. If Talleres remains in the top three places in the annual table (the sum of the points in the League and the League Cup), it will go to Libertadores. The other two ways are to win the contest that will start on August 20 or the Argentine Cup, in which they have just eliminated River and allowed them to go through in the round of 16.

And there are other alternatives that can benefit him as a League escort: if River wins the League Cup, Talleres will qualify for a semifinal for the Champions Trophy; if Talleres is the best in the general table (except for River), the final of the International Super Cup will be River-Talleres.

Talleres faced River for the round of 16 of the Argentine Cup in Mendoza. (Argentine Cup Press)

Variants in Workshops

For this match, the Albiazul first team will have news: Ramón Sosa suffered a muscle injury against River for the Argentine Cup and, although he was part of the delegation that gathered yesterday, he will not be from the game, while Ulises Ortegoza reached the fifth yellow, on the previous date.

On this occasion, the coach Javier Gandolfi would arrange for the entry of Valentín Depietri, as occurred in the match against Huracán for the Professional League. In this final stretch of the tournament, the former Fortaleza would have won the fight against Francisco Pizzini.

The other change will be the entry of Christian Oliva for the suspended Ortegoza. The Uruguayan has been entering often since in the game for the federal tournament he replaced Nahuel Bustos in the complement. The other alternative was Matías Gómez, who entered for “Uli” in the final minutes of the game with River.

In this match, Talleres will not be able to count on Michael Santos either, who, in addition to his injury, could be sold to Saudi Arabia.

Sebastián Romero’s El Lobo (28 units) would make three modifications compared to the team that has just fallen (1-3) against Boca: Rodrigo Gallo on the left side for Matías Bazzi, Nicolás Sánchez for Agustín Bolívar in midfield and Rodrigo Castillo for Franco Soldano in attack.