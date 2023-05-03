🔴 LIVE | Blue dollar today in Córdoba: how much is it trading this Wednesday, May 3

He dollar blue trades in Córdoba at $478 for saleone peso less than Tuesday’s close.

The price was awaited with expectation after the announcements made this Monday by the Securities Commission regarding more restrictions for its acquisition in the wholesale market of financial dollars.

It is worth remembering that the national government decided that it is not possible, as of today, to use guarantees for the purchase of titles that are later settled against dollars.

Monday’s measure came after last week there were a strong intervention of the Ministry of Economy to lower the currency, both in the financial and informal markets. Not only that. In addition, the BCRA raised the interest rate to 91%.

In the city of Buenos Aires, the blue dollar is trading at $474.

On Tuesday, April 25, it reached $497 in Buenos Aires and $500 in Córdoba, its all-time high.

Political uncertainty, added to the lack of dollars in the Central Bank, and the pressure that the latest inflation number put on assets in pesos is turning demand towards the informal market for the US currency.

In this scenario, the blue It has a rise of more than $100 in its price in 2023, without a horizon that allows you to establish a ceiling.

In Córdoba, the dollar blue is trading at $478.

What are financial dollars: CCL and MEP

Financial dollars are those that can be purchased through financial operations.

On the one hand, the dollar Cash with Liquidation (CCL), which is what is obtained by buying bonds in pesos and then selling that bond abroad, in exchange for dollars (an account in another country is needed).

While the MEP (or Stock Market) dollar is the one that is obtained with bonds in pesos, but in the country.

Currently, companies that need dollars must buy them on the Stock Market. For the treasury, it is “harmful tax planning.”

what is the dollar blue

It is called dollar blue to the “informal” version of the currency. It can be obtained outside the market, in caves and money changers who work without the control of the Central Bank.

Its sale does not have a stock, as the savings dollar does, and it is generally considered a “thermometer” of the political and economic uncertainties that the country is experiencing.

As is known, the dollar blue It usually has a higher price in inland cities, such as Córdoba, than in the country’s capital.

Dollar-savvy sources blue They affirm that it is a small market, in which it is possible to influence with little money. Thus, in moments of tension, “friendly hands” are called upon to lower the price.

Another dollar trap

The increase from 35% to 45% of the perception on account of taxes on Income and Personal Assets for operations with cards destined for consumption in dollars in trips and expenses abroad has been in force for several months, according to what provided by the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (Afip) in general resolution 5232/2022 published this Thursday in the Official Gazette.

This situation generated a split between the “tourist” dollar (more expensive) and the “savings” dollar (which can be accessed monthly, with a limit of US$ 200).

