🔴 LIVE | Cristina Kirchner speaks from La Plata

In the midst of the exchange rate that put the national government in check, Cristina Kirchner reappears on Thursday afternoon. Everything indicates that he will renew his criticism of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, carries out a renegotiation to prevent the program from falling due to the recent failure to meet goals.

The magisterial talk given by the Vice President, called “April 27, 2003-2023. The Circular Argentina. The IMF and its historic recipe for inflation and recession. Political fragmentation and economic concentration”, takes place within the framework of the launch of the Néstor Kirchner Justicialista School (EJNK), at the Teatro Argentino de La Plata. This is an emblematic scenario for the Kirchner militancy, since it was the one that Cristina Kirchner chose to announce her candidacy for Senator, in 2005, and for President, in 2007.

The event generated a massive mobilization of the sectors identified with the former president, mainly from La Cámpora. For this reason, the organizers installed giant screens in the immediate vicinity of the theater.

However, an hour before Cristina Kirchner’s talk, a bomb threat at the Teatro Argentino in La Plata put those present on alert.

According to news, while the pro-government leaders began to arrive at the scene, a bomb threat was recorded that required the presence of the explosives division of the Buenos Aires Police. The security of the vice president is more rigorous since the attempt on her life on September 1, 2022, in her Recoleta department.

With applause for Cristina Kirchner, Axel Kicillof and Máximo Kirchner, the former Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, opened the event as part of the Néstor Kirchner Justicialista School and criticized the neoliberal policies of the last military dictatorship: “Justicialism is the people.”

After the speech by the Minister of Education, the Vice President took the floor. In the midst of the exchange crisis that brought the blue dollar to almost $500, Cristina referred to the 20th anniversary of the first Kirchnerist victory in a national election.

“20 years ago we were in Santa Cruz, at this time the electoral act had closed an hour ago. In an hour and a half more we were celebrating having entered the possibility of the second round. I am interested in rescuing because in this circular Argentina it is like the past appears again here in the present”, Cristian Kirchner pointed out. And he added: “Figures and ideas and facts of the past seem to want to re-install themselves.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

