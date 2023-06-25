Home » 🔴 LIVE | The results of the Córdoba 2023 elections
This June 25, a new government was elected in the province of Córdoba. In addition, in 194 cities, towns and communes there were local elections.

Throughout the province, 3,050,212 voters were qualified, out of a total of 9,060 polling stations in 1,487 polling stations.

This is our special 2023 election channel where you can instantly follow the elections.

The Electoral Justice of Córdoba publishes the results of the provisional scrutiny. The first data to be loaded will be those of Villa Carlos Paz, Cosquín, La Falda and Marcos Juárez, where electronic voting was done.

Elections of Córdoba 2023: candidate by candidate for governor

