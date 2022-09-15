The 001 THE WALL COLLECTION virtual series follows the Miao culture and ancient images as inspiration, transforming the ancient Miao hairstyle headgear and its exaggerated silver accessories into an avant-garde Miao image that connects the past to the future. Combs, hairpins, silver hats… are the most everyday objects of the Miao people, combining metal, rubber, inflatable materials and other materials to outline a richer visual universe of 022397BLUFF.

022397BLUFF 001 COLLECTION, THE WALL COLLECTION 2021, will take you to discuss and discuss those invisible and tangible walls, those walls that are rooted in the depths of human nature, but also a wall that will break and collapse. Designer 022397, as a Miao people, takes Miao embroidery as the main element, and also uses the Miao culture and style as a carrier to interpret the core theme, tracing the origin of the Miao culture and transforming it into a new language.

