Home Entertainment 022397BLUFF debuts 001 THE WALL COLLECTION virtual series
Entertainment

022397BLUFF debuts 001 THE WALL COLLECTION virtual series

by admin
022397BLUFF debuts 001 THE WALL COLLECTION virtual series

001 THE WALL COLLECTION VIRTUAL SERIES

The 001 THE WALL COLLECTION virtual series follows the Miao culture and ancient images as inspiration, transforming the ancient Miao hairstyle headgear and its exaggerated silver accessories into an avant-garde Miao image that connects the past to the future. Combs, hairpins, silver hats… are the most everyday objects of the Miao people, combining metal, rubber, inflatable materials and other materials to outline a richer visual universe of 022397BLUFF.

001 the wall collection virtual series

001 THE WALL COLLECTION VIRTUAL SERIES

001 the wall collection virtual series

001 THE WALL COLLECTION VIRTUAL SERIES

022397BLUFF 001 COLLECTION, THE WALL COLLECTION 2021, will take you to discuss and discuss those invisible and tangible walls, those walls that are rooted in the depths of human nature, but also a wall that will break and collapse. Designer 022397, as a Miao people, takes Miao embroidery as the main element, and also uses the Miao culture and style as a carrier to interpret the core theme, tracing the origin of the Miao culture and transforming it into a new language.

001 the wall collection virtual series

001 THE WALL COLLECTION VIRTUAL SERIES

001 the wall collection virtual series

001 THE WALL COLLECTION VIRTUAL SERIES

See also  While playing music, you can "travel around the world" at this moment "you are a performer"-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

You may also like

Coming back soon! NCT 127’s title song “gallop”...

Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Hardcore singer Will.T’s first album is on the...

Wangfu Central Exclusive BALMAIN x POKEMON Joint Limited...

Sportswear brand MAIA ACTIVE’s first professional training pants...

Danshan Spring/Summer 2023 Collection Officially Released | HYPEBEAST

Genoa Motor Show, Suzuki protagonist with the new...

Relax Gaming celebrates achievement by joining PokerStars

The movie “Hello, Brother” is a national hit,...

Yi Rui Gong Shujun, the chief music producer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy