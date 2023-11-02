Hypebeast’s exclusive interview with Shigeru Okada, the manager of Harajuku’s popular udon shop “Menchirashi”

In a recent exclusive interview with Hypebeast, Shigeru Okada, the manager of Harajuku’s renowned udon shop “Menchirashi,” offered insights into the creation of this beloved establishment and shared exciting plans for the future.

Stepping into the kitchen of sacai THE noodle by Menchirashi experience store, Okada revealed some of the behind-the-scenes experiences that have contributed to the success of this popular udon shop. The interview shed light on the meticulous process of crafting these delectable noodles and the dedication that goes into every bowl.

Furthermore, Okada unveiled the latest plans for Menchirashi, hinting at new menu additions and collaborations that have udon enthusiasts eagerly anticipating their next visit. With a reputation for serving up flavorful and innovative dishes, the udon shop is poised to continue captivating the taste buds of Harajuku locals and tourists alike.

adidas Originals and Chinese skateboard brand AVENUE & SON launch the second wave of “ALREADY SKATE” collaboration series

Fans of skateboarding and streetwear can rejoice as adidas Originals and Chinese skateboard brand AVENUE & SON team up once again to release the second wave of their highly anticipated “ALREADY SKATE” collaboration series.

This time, the collaboration introduces the “Night Sliding Avenue” colorway, showcasing a unique blend of urban aesthetics with skateboarding culture. The collection features a range of apparel and footwear that embodies the spirit and style of both brands.

Skateboarding enthusiasts can expect a perfect fusion of functionality and style, as adidas Originals and AVENUE & SON continue to push the boundaries of design and performance in the skateboarding realm. The collaboration series is set to elevate the skateboarding scene with its cutting-edge designs and attention to detail.

Hypeart Visits: Du Jingze

Du Jingze, a rising star in the American art world, is capturing attention with his unique artistic vision. Hypeart had the privilege of visiting the Chinese-Irish artist, born in 1995, and exploring his creative process and background.

Du Jingze’s art reflects a harmonious blend of cultural influences, drawing inspiration from both his Chinese and Irish heritage. His works are a testament to his ability to seamlessly merge traditional techniques with contemporary concepts, creating thought-provoking and visually captivating pieces.

As Du Jingze gains momentum in the art world, he is poised to become a prominent figure in the industry. His ability to bridge cultural boundaries through his art is resonating with audiences worldwide, making him an artist to watch in the coming years.

Bloody Osiris releases new MURD333R.FM x ENG Chengdu store limited series

Fashion and streetwear enthusiasts have something to get excited about as Bloody Osiris introduces a new limited series in collaboration with MURD333R.FM x ENG Chengdu store.

This limited-time creative space and pop-up shop bring together the edgy and unique style of Bloody Osiris with the creativity and innovation of MURD333R.FM and ENG Chengdu store. The collection showcases exclusive and limited pieces that embody the bold and distinct aesthetic of these influential brands.

With a focus on limited availability and top-notch quality, this collaboration presents an opportunity for fashion enthusiasts to get their hands on one-of-a-kind pieces that are sure to turn heads. The partnership between Bloody Osiris, MURD333R.FM, and ENG Chengdu store is a testament to the power of creativity and collaboration in the fashion industry.

Disney+ officially releases the first trailer for Shohei Ohtani’s documentary Shohei Ohtani: Beyond Dreams

Baseball fans and followers of Japanese star Shohei Ohtani have something to look forward to as Disney+ officially releases the first trailer for the highly anticipated documentary, “Shohei Ohtani: Beyond Dreams.”

The documentary offers an intimate and behind-the-scenes look into the life and career of Shohei Ohtani, a prominent figure in both Japanese and American baseball. The trailer showcases the involvement of famous figures such as Matsui Hideki, Dabi Shuyu, and Kuriyama Hideki, promising an in-depth exploration of Othani’s journey and the impact he has made on the sport.

With never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews, “Shohei Ohtani: Beyond Dreams” aims to provide fans with a comprehensive understanding of Ohtani’s rise to success and his dreams for the future. Baseball enthusiasts and fans of Ohtani can mark their calendars for the official release of this captivating documentary on Disney+.

