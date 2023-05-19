1 million album copies sold, how much money will the musician receive?

According to industry insiders, musicians composing for idols can now earn billions of dong thanks to the sales of millions of album copies sold.

The strong spread of Kpop at the present time is undeniable when more and more artists from the land of kimchi appear on prestigious global music charts. Successfully conquering the audience with quality projects, from here the idols begin to attract a large number of loyal fans who are willing to pay money to own album products. This has helped ensure a stable album sales for artists every time they are released. The proof is that in recent years, a series of faces have continuously enrolled in the ranks of “million-selling idols”, even the recent generation of Gen 4 such as TXT, aespa, IVE, Le Sserafim…

It can be seen that the expansion of album sales by groups has been contributing significantly to revenue for the management company and artists. However, this is not the only object of profit. In the recent radio show of comedian Kim Young Chul, musician Crazy Music said that the composers also receive a huge amount of royalties from composing for famous names. “If one million copies of the album are sold, the musician participating in composing the song in it will also receive more than 250 million won in royalties (4.4 billion VND). Therefore, musicians writing for idols today are very happy.” he revealed.

Notably, many Korean idols have marked themselves with their ability to compose, produce and write lyrics for music products, in addition to the skills required of a K-pop idol. These can be mentioned as G-Dragon (Big Bang), Soyeon ((G)I-DLE), Hui (Pentagon), Woozi (Seventeen), Mark and Taeyong (NCT)… Thus, not only the profits achieved through the agreement between the company and the affiliated artists, these idols can earn a decent amount of money from royalties. On the other hand, the fact that idols contribute their talents in the writing process also partly affirms their names in their careers, as well as makes fans proud.