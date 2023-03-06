Do you enjoy taking photos and videos to post on Instagram straight from your quarto? If you are concerned about having a charming and stylish environment in the background to do well on social networks, be inspired by the ideas that we have selected below. are suggestions of cores, headboards, objects, plants and other creative decorating ideas that will make your most instagrammable room. And don’t think you have to face a laborious renovation to make the changes. Many of them you can do in a weekend. Check out!

Capriche in the prints

As prints can make the room decor more stylish. Foliage, polka dots and geometric shapes are on the rise, so it’s worth betting on prints on bedding, accessories and even a charming wallpaper.

Boho vibes

A boho decor, whose premise is the mixture of styles, is popular among influencers. This is because this type of decor is capable of creating a cozy look with many interesting elements, such as handcrafted pieces, plants and prints, in addition to providing a stripped-down atmosphere.

enjoy the walls

No leaving the wall the empty head. You can fill the space with photographs, movie and band posters, prints and paintings that you like best. One idea is to frame everything with a basic black frame and play around with the variety of sizes.

charming details

How about getting your hands dirty and giving your room a touch of personality yourself? Here’s an idea! Here, the head received foliage painting giving a sense of continuity from the plants above.

Gradient painting

Another detail that can make the bedroom decor special and instagrammable is to bet on a different wall painting. In this environment, the choice was a blue gradientwhich brings lightness and dialogues with the environment’s candy colors palette.

rustic style

Rustic style can also be interesting to create an instagrammable look in the bedroom. In stripped weather, this room has a low bed, a set of wooden stools to support books and objects and rustic linen bedding. A charm only!

hippie footprint

Full of layers, textures and plants, this clima hippie it oozes style and can be a beautiful setting for posts and stories. It’s worth giving that talent and combining pieces you already have at home.

vintage hat

If you have legacy parts family or enjoy visiting antique stores, know that mixing vintage furniture and accessories with contemporary decor can be a good way to create a room full of personality. In this environment, metal and wood chests were superimposed and function as a bedside table.

multipurpose headboard

In this bedroom, the headboard is the center of attention. The piece works as a support for a painting, plants and even a lamp, creating an unexpected look. To complete, wooden side tables and gallery wall bring even more charm.

Circular painting on the headboard

An easy and quick way to give new air to the decoration of the room is to paint the wall. Geometric designs are on the rise, especially the circular on the headboard wall.