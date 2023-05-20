10 flowers that attract good energies to have at home

All kinds of flowers attract good energy into the home, this is a fact. And even if you don’t have a mystical look on the subject, even science proves the benefits of having flowers and plants indoors. “Today, we have a series of discoveries about purifying plants and what they promote in the environment”, he explains. gabriela nora, founder of the Botanical Gallery, in São Paulo. That is, choose your favorite species and bet on them without fear.

However, for those who believe in something more, it is worth keeping an eye on some suggestions. “The peperomia pilea is the species that attracts money”, reveals Gabriela. Love is a common feature of all flowers. “After all, those who are sensitive to looking at flowers are open to receiving love”, emphasizes the professional. It also reveals how to create a powerful arrangement to attract good energies and make your home always beautiful. “Bet on the color of tropical plants”, she explains.

One suggestion is to combine heliconia, zingiber and large foliage, such as the Adam’s rib. “One of my favorite arrangements is with the protea-king, which is a queen,” she reveals. Gabriela usually combines it with eucalyptus, dahlias and English roses. Oh, and don’t forget the colorful maranta, which goes well in different combinations. Below, check out five more species and what they attract indoors.

Plants and flowers that attract good energies

1. Peace lily

As its name reveals, the lily usually attracts good fluids, balance and peace. Besides, of course, being an air purifying plant.

2. Anthuriums

They are the darlings of romantics, as it is seen as the plant that favors relationships. But it also awakens altruistic feelings and creativity. How about taking it to the corner of the home office?

3. Sunflower

The flower of joy is the sunflower. No wonder, he is always in search of sunlight, soon symbolizes positivity and vivacity.

4. Jasmine

Feng Shui experts recommend growing jasmine in rooms you share with your partner. That’s because the species is famous for its power to strengthen relationships.

5. Violet

Colorful and perfect for creating different combinations, violet is the messenger of happiness. Experts in good energy recommend placing three vases of the species in your home.