Recently, the national K song released a new self-developed integrated microphone. After connecting to the mobile phone through Bluetooth, you can not only access the national karaoke APP, but also open the wheat anytime, anywhere. The exquisite texture and affordable price make many users who have already aimed at the overall microphone couldn’t help it. Four color matching, 10 sound effects, dual-mic chorus and other advantages and interesting gameplay, can be called a similar product “all-round player”, it has become an essential artifact for many online karaoke lovers.

10 kinds of sound effects + dual microphone chorus microphone is very fun “can’t stop”

Compared with traditional industrial microphones, the national karaoke integrated microphone has a stylish and beautiful appearance. The metal texture handle is matched with party blue, cherry blossom powder, Anko red, and Hihat black. Diameter microphone core, 360° ring sound field, restore beautiful human voice, shocking loud volume; professional K-song; DSP chip, through professional sound card-level beautiful sound algorithm, dynamically optimize the performance of human voice, say goodbye to roaring and noise, and take you to experience the KTV box In addition, the K song microphone also supports one-click switching of the accompaniment mode, intelligently eliminating the sound of the original song, and the favorite song list can change the accompaniment in a few seconds, limited.

It is worth mentioning that the national karaoke microphone integration “singing and playing” is particularly prominent, and supports 10 kinds of karaoke sound effects, cartoon sound effects, including KTV, pop, super reverberation, host, professional, folk songs, cartoons, monsters, etc. The monster sound effect makes it a cute baby coaxing toy. KTV sound effects and professional sound effects have become the advanced all-round Maiba “God Assist” of the house star… The changeable attributes make the national K song microphone not only a microphone slay when friends gather The “atmosphere group” is also a singing weapon for family reunions. In addition, the two microphones can also open the wireless connection function to easily match the dual-mic chorus. Whether it is family and friends organizing wheat, or sweet duet moments for couples, you can feel double happiness.

In fact, the national K song has always been the first choice of fans on the whole network. In the release of this new album, National K Song not only released the full album accompaniment of “The Greatest Work” for the first time, allowing fans across the network to sing at will, but also united Jewel through the “singing synthesis” function of K song black technology to help Fans synthesized new album singles, also launched Jay Chou joint catalogue singing skins, Jay Chou prop gift packs, X-week music planet microphones and many other dazzling surprises that made people curious: Now, National K-songs can also be reserved for 18 , 19 Jay Chou themed live broadcasts, participate in exclusive karaoke missions, meet more interesting and talented fans, and sing the greatest musician together!

Comprehensive development of software and hardware, continuous development of national karaoke songs, and continuous development of more karaoke scenes

According to the “2021 Special Research Report on the Development of China‘s Online Karaoke Industry” released by iiMedia Research, “singing + socializing” nationwide karaoke has become the preferred online karaoke platform for more than 70% of users.

On the one hand, through the continuous upgrade of the hard core, “Black Technology” and National K-Song have successively launched functions such as intelligent sound repair, multi-dimensional scoring, and AI music style, which not only lowers the singing threshold, but also continuously improves the user’s recording experience, so that more K fans are not afraid to express themselves and open their voices confidently; on the other hand, K songs across the country are also strengthening independent research and development and insisting on hardware innovation. In addition to this integrated microphone, a new K-song Bluetooth headset “Music Bean” will be launched recently. In addition, the national karaoke is also deploying offline smart terminals, such as working with Huawei Music to provide a comparable KTV karaoke experience through smart screens; working with NIO and Xiaopeng to upgrade the car karaoke system and enjoy new travel fun; cooperation Xiaodu, create a new scene of family K songs, and the whole family sings together.

Regardless of the ups and downs of places and forms, people always have ups and downs, the need to “sing”. With the powerful content advantages and rich functions and gameplay, the national karaoke song makes singing more simple and interesting, and the national karaoke integrated microphone allows users to finally restore the KTV at home. The singing experience “where there is a song, there is a national karaoke song”, yes The direction that the national K song has always adhered to.

As the industry leader, National K Song has always been the preferred gathering place for the entire network to cover, listen to, and discuss Jay Chou’s works. “Confession Balloon”, “Dao Xiang”, “Blue and White Porcelain” Jay Chou and many other songs have been sung over 100 million in the national K song. Whether you are a senior Jay Celebrity fan or a “Liu Genghong girl” who was brainwashed by “Compendium of Materia Medica”, you can find k-song partners with the same hobbies here. In this new album theme event with diverse gameplay and rich benefits, National K Song has created a unique “online team building” for Jie fans, allowing everyone to enjoy new works, review classics, and talk about past and present in the company of Jay Chou. Now open the national K song and sing your “greatest work”!