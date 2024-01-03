10 Pop Songs That Defined 2014: A Musical Nostalgia

In a world where music and pop culture reign supreme, we can’t help but look back fondly on the year 2014. This was a time when some of the biggest names in music were making their mark on the industry, and the charts were filled with catchy and iconic tunes.

Remember the infectious and ubiquitous hit “Happy” by Pharrell? Or perhaps the sultry and powerful collaboration between Shakira and Rihanna in “Can’t Remember To Forget You”? These were just a few of the songs that defined the musical landscape of 2014.

But it wasn’t just the big names that made an impact. Indie artist Vance Joy’s “Riptide” managed to capture the hearts of music lovers around the world, while Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass” sparked important conversations about body image and feminism in the music industry.

Of course, we can’t forget about the powerhouse that is Taylor Swift, who was solidifying her status as a global superstar with hits like “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space.” These songs not only dominated the charts but also showcased Swift’s songwriting prowess and evolving sound.

And let’s not overlook the rise of Spanish language music, with Enrique Iglesias’ “Bailando” becoming a summer anthem that transcended language barriers and took the world by storm.

As we reflect on the music of 2014, it’s clear that this was a pivotal year that set the stage for the diverse and ever-evolving musical landscape we know today. And while the world may have changed in the past decade, the impact of these songs and artists continues to resonate with fans around the globe.