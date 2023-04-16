10 tips for decorating the wall behind the sofa

The living room is one of the main rooms in the house, so it’s common to always be thinking about new ideas to redesign the look of the environment. With that in mind, in this article, we have brought some tips for you to make a wall decor behind sofa.

Separate your notepad and check out inspirations from pictures, mirrors to coverings and wooden panels to give this little corner of your home a boost. Enjoy the content and continue reading!

Browse the content:

1. Tables

Combine different frame sizes and prints.

Mounting a wall of paintings behind the sofa is a creative and simple alternative to make the environment more decorated, in addition to giving an even more special and cozy touch.

Play around with frames, sizes, styles and compositions and create your gallery wall in the way that suits you best. Another tip is to mix some plants to give it a more cheerful and original look.

Read too: Attaching objects to the walls: how to do it without using nails or screws

2. Mirrors

Mirrors are great decorative elements for the living room.

Large, small, framed or not, from traditional to the most modern, mirrors have become a wildcard piece and an excellent ally in decoration.

In addition to helping to give a sense of spaciousness to the environment, mirrors make the space brighter and full of style.

To decorate the wall behind the sofa, bet on a model that matches your living room decor, or plan to mix it up with different types of mirrors and frames.

3. Shelves

Shelves are functional and practical for decoration behind the sofa.

There are several options for living room shelves, especially if you are looking for ideas on how to decorate the wall behind the sofa.

In addition to giving the decor an up, they are very functional and can still be a strategic piece of furniture to display some decor or even keep objects organized. To decorate, you can include pending plants, flower pots, picture frames and frames, as long as they don’t steal attention from the TV.

If you live in a small apartment, shelves are also great options to help store useful everyday items.

4. Niches

A modern combination of frames and niches.

Just like shelves, niches are also functional and great decorative items to use on your wall behind your sofa. Instead of placing just one, you can combine the same or different models to make an even more original composition.

Another idea is to bet on the mix of niches, shelves and even paintings and a mirror, how about that? Thus, your wall will be super personalized.

Read too: How to place a niche in the wall in 6 steps

5. Wooden panel

Wood panels are on the rise when it comes to living room decor. They are excellent for those looking for a more rustic decoration style, but at the same time that are elegant, cozy and highly durable.

Another trend is to invest in a decoration with a slatted panel to provide more sophistication and refinement to the environment. In addition, it is worth noting that wood is a material that helps maintain a pleasant temperature in the environment – ​​due to its thermal properties of reflecting or absorbing heat.

6. Wallpaper

Wallpaper in the living room is not new to anyone, but without a doubt it is a resource that never goes out of style. In addition to providing an up in the look of the environment, there are several models, textures and prints to please all tastes.

Versatile, easy to apply and cost-effective, the sticker can make the wall decor behind the sofa look just like you. Want to learn how to install? So check out tips on how to put wallpaper.

7. Painted half wall

If the idea is to save money, making a painted half wall can be a cost-effective alternative. After all, you won’t need a lot of materials and you can do it yourself. Using creativity, you can make different compositions of colors, shapes and textures. And as a result, you give a more modern touch to the wall behind the sofa.

8. Wainscoting

Boiserie makes any environment more elegant and sophisticated.

A good option for those who want to be on top of trends, but without daring too much, is to use boiserie. This classic technique of French decoration, which consists of inserting frames of various shapes on the wall, has become synonymous with elegance and sophistication.

Traditionally, they were made of wood, but today it is possible to find this element in different materials such as plaster, plastic, polyurethane, etc.

9. Mix of objects

Bet on a mix of objects like a mirror, macramé and paintings.

If you want a more personalized and original decoration, bet on combining different decorative items. You can make a mix of plants, mirrors, paintings, niches, hooks, macrame and others. The tip here is to think of elements that harmonize with each other to give the environment a makeover, but without exaggerating.

10. 3D Coating

The 3D coating provides more texture and warmth to the environment.

You sure have already seen that classic brick wall, right? Well, it and other types of 3D coverings can also be alternatives to create decoration on the wall behind the sofa. Research the style that best matches your room and plan the next steps for installation.

Read too: 3D wallpaper: inspirations for you to change your property

Decorate the wall behind the sofa in your new home

We hope that our tips on how to decorate the wall behind the sofa will help you create an even more amazing atmosphere in your home. And if you liked the inspirations so much, but don’t plan on making a change in a rented apartment, maybe it’s time to buy your little corner.

QuintoAndar can help you find a new home with all the features you deem important. In addition, on our website or app, you can use more than 70 filters to narrow your search and even take a virtual tour of the chosen property before scheduling a visit.