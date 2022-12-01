10 years after the end of the film, Warner will make a “Harry Potter” TV series

It has been 11 years since the end of the “Harry Potter” series of movies. During this period, JK Rowling presented the spin-off “Fantastic Beasts” series on the big screen to satisfy magic fans.

but,When communicating with the media a few days ago, Channing Dungey, President of Warner Television Business, said that there is a huge motivation for the production of the “Harry Potter” TV series.

He mentioned that the special content of “Harry Potter” on HBO Max recently attracted a lot of attention from viewers. We all know that it is right to continue the “Harry Potter” IP, we just need to know what to do next.

Channing also revealed that Warner has actually started preparations, but for the time being, it is not as imminent as it is on the agenda.

It is worth mentioning that last month, Warner Discovery CEO David Zaslav also mentioned that the company has not made a “Harry Potter” movie for 15 years.