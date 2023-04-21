10 years have passed since the death of Rubén Martí

2013 – RUBEN MARTÍ. 10 years ago, on Sunday April 21, 2013, the two-time mayor of the city of Córdoba, national senator and provincial deputy, Rubén Américo Martí, took his own life at his home in the Cerro de las Rosas neighborhood.

Martí was mayor of the city of Córdoba from December 10, 1991 to December 10, 1999, after which he was a senator for the province of Córdoba. In 2013, at the age of 72, he was serving as an honorary adviser and president in charge of the Municipal Planning Institute.

Rubén Martí: 10 years after his death

A radical militant from the National University of Córdoba, where he graduated as a dentist, his political career reflected more his eclectic personality and his intuition to perceive changes than a defined political quadrature.

The return to democracy was found in a very majority fraction of the UCR, the Córdoba Line. And so he was elected provincial deputy in 1983. His name was unknown.

And so he remained until his extroverted ways made him stand out in that majority block led by Alfredo Orgaz, the first sword of Governor Eduardo Angeloz in the Legislature.

Angeloz would summon him to make him Minister of Social Affairs, but not before appreciating his conditions in a small party inmate registered in 1985, against the mayor Ramón Mestre.

It was as a minister that Martí’s star began to shine. He quickly made himself noticed. He established an intense relationship with the most needy sectors, extended a network of contacts that served as political containment and began to put together what would later be his team in the Municipality.

From those days is the relationship with the then radio chronicler of LV2, Roberto Sposetti, who maximized Martí’s intuition and that partnership would end up yielding notable fruits.

At the end of the first decade in democracy, Angeloz decided to force the Constitution seeking a third term against the rejection of Mestre, who faced him in an internal election. In that same contest, Martí would defeat Mario Negri, something like the immediate step to the mayorship that Mestre would exercise until December 1991.

His time as mayor ran out in 1999, after two terms, and many of his colleagues did not forgive him for not having sought the governorship.

He chose to benefit the arrival of Germán Kammerath in 1999 rather than promote a successor from his own party.

He had distanced himself from Angeloz to briefly join Mestre. And his sector was diluted as soon as he left the mayor’s office, in December 1999.

By then, he was already sick. A psychiatric disorder distanced him from politics and his party. It was this evil that, with all the chances of victory, made him rule out being a candidate for governor in 2003. Two years before he had been consecrated senator.

After his divorce from Beatriz Leyba, with whom he had three children (Rubén, Fernando and Esteban), Martí had formed a couple with Diana Marqués.

More ephemeris

1880 – JOSEPH OF SAN MARTIN. With military honors and a 21-gun salute, the Villarino ship set sail from the French port of Le Havre heading to Buenos Aires with the remains of General José de San Martín. The remains of the Libertador de América arrived at the port of Buenos Aires on May 28, 1880.

1904 – NACE MERCEDES SIMONE. The actress and singer Mercedes Celia Simone, nicknamed the “Lady of Tango”, was born in the Buenos Aires town of Villa Elisa, one of the emblematic figures of tango that was also popular in Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Cuba.

1905 – MOUTH JUNIORS. The Boca Juniors team plays the first soccer game in its history in a tournament. It was on the Independencia Sud court, where the “xeneize” thrashed Mariano Moreno 4-0. The Boquense team wore a white shirt with three black ribbons.

1910 – FALLECE MARK TWAIN. At the age of 74, the American journalist and writer Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens), considered “the father of literature” in the United States, dies in the town of Redding (Connecticut, USA). He is the author of the novels “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “The Prince and the Pauper”, among other classics.

1915 – NACE ANTHONY QUINN. Mexican actor and filmmaker Anthony Quinn, winner of two Oscars and one of the great stars of Hollywood cinema, was born in the city of Chihuahua (Mexico). He worked on more than 200 films, including “Viva Zapata” (1952), for which he received an Oscar, and “Zorba, the Greek” (1964).

1947 – NACE IGGY POP. American musician and actor James Newell Osterberg, well-known punk rock icon Iggy Pop, was born in the city of Muskegon (Michigan, USA). He was a singer and leader of the band The Stooges. He recorded more than 25 albums. “Lust for Life”, “The Passenger” and “Candy” are among his most outstanding songs.

1959 – NACE ROBERT SMITH. British musician and composer Robert Smith, guitarist and singer of The Cure, an alternative rock band with which he sold more than 30 million records, was born in the English city of Blackpool.

2003 – NINA SIMONE PASSED AWAY. At the age of 70, the American singer and pianist Nina Simone, a jazz star nicknamed “the high priestess of soul”, died in the town of Carry-le-Rouet, on the French Riviera. She was an activist for the rights of African Americans.

2016 – PRINCE DEATHS. At the age of 57, the American singer-songwriter Prince, one of the most successful and influential rock musicians, dies in the city of Chanhassen (Minnesota, USA). His album “Purple Rain” (1984) won an Oscar for best soundtrack. He sold more than 110 million records.

2023 – CREATIVITY AND INNOVATION. World Creativity and Innovation Day is celebrated, instituted in 2001 by the United Nations to promote “multidisciplinary creative thinking” as a way to build a sustainable and desirable future both individually and collectively.

2023 – HYGIENE AND SAFETY. The National Day of Hygiene and Safety at Work is celebrated to promote the prevention of risks in the workplace.

Other ephemeris

753 BC.- Traditional date of the founding of Rome.

1519.- Hernán Cortés disembarks on the Mexican beach of present-day Veracruz.

1792.- Joaquim José da Silva Javier, known as Tiradentes, leader of the first Brazilian revolutionary movement, dies on the scaffold.

1866.- Isabel II of Spain lays the first stone of the National Library, in Madrid.

1914.- Occupation of Veracruz (Mexico) by US troops, ordered by President Thomas Woodrow Wilson during the US expansionist period in the Caribbean area.

1918.- First World War: Canadian pilot Roy Brown shoots down the plane of Baron Richthofen, known as “the red baron”, who had managed to shoot down 80 enemy planes.

1927.- Benito Mussolini promulgates the Labor Charter, by which Italy becomes a corporate State.

1944.- Women get the right to vote in France.

1960. Solemn inauguration of Brasilia, new federal capital of Brazil, by President Juscelino Kubitschek.

1967.- Coup d’état by the colonels in Greece. Soldiers led by Colonel Papadópulos carry out a coup d’état that suppresses the Constitution and civil and political liberties and begins the dictatorship.

1974.- Alfonso López Michelsen, elected president of Colombia.

1987.- More than 150 people die after a car bomb explodes in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, in an attack by Tamil separatists.

1989.- Nintendo launches the GameBoy portable game console in Japan.

1990.- John Paul II begins his first visit to Eastern Europe, with the exception of the one made to Poland, his native country.

1995.- The philosopher José Luis López Aranguren and the Efe Agency are awarded the Prince of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities.

1996.- Historical victory of the center-left coalition “Olivo” in the elections held in Italy. Obtains a relative majority in both Chambers.

2000.- The Russian Duma approves the Total Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

2003.- The Turkish Cypriot authorities agree to open the dividing line of the island.

.- The American basketball player Michael Jordan makes his final retirement official in an open letter.

2005.- The Congress of Deputies approves the bill that will allow people of the same sex to marry in Spain.

2006.- The Mexican Sergio Pitol receives the Miguel de Cervantes Literature Award from King Juan Carlos I of Spain.

2009.- The World Digital Library, created by the United States Library of Congress and UNESCO, is inaugurated in Paris.

2013.- Thousands of French people demonstrate in Paris against the legalization of homosexual marriage.

.- The Brazilian Justice sentences 23 police officers to 156 years in prison for their responsibility in the murder of 111 inmates in the Carandirú prison complex in Sao Paulo, the worst prison massacre in Brazil, which occurred in 1992.

2016.- The first summit on drugs in almost two decades concludes at the UN, where Latin America rose as the voice in favor of a new era in global anti-drug strategies.

2019.- The actor Vladimir Zelensky wins the second round of the presidential elections in Ukraine.

.- Sri Lanka lives a bloody Easter Sunday with 310 dead from terrorist attacks on various hotels and churches. The Islamic State assumes responsibility.

.- A landslide caused by heavy rains leaves 32 dead and several injured in Cauca (Colombia).

2022.- Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is extradited to the United States for drug trafficking and use of weapons, in an unprecedented event in the history of Honduras.

BIRTHS

1828.- Hippolyte Taine, French writer and philosopher.

1907.- Enrique Líster, Spanish soldier and politician.

1915.- Anthony Quinn, American film actor.

1917.- María Isbert, Spanish actress.

1926.- Queen Elizabeth II of England.

1930.- Silvana Mangano, Italian film actress.

1939.- Ian Gibson, Irish Hispanic writer, nationalized Spanish.

1942.- Antonio Gallego, Spanish musicologist, professor and academic.

1943.- Philippe Seguin, French politician and magistrate.

1946.- Juan José Omella, Spanish ecclesiastic, president of the Episcopal Conference.

1947.- James Jewell Ostenberg, Iggy Pop, American rock musician.

1963.- John Cameron Mitchell, American writer, actor and filmmaker.

1978.- Diana Navarro, Spanish singer.

2007.- Elizabeth of Denmark, Princess of Denmark.

DEATHS

1910.- Samuel Clemens, “Mark Twain”, American writer.

1918.- Manfred von Richthofen, the red baron, German pilot.

1924.- Eleonora Duse, Italian actress.

1946.- John Maynard Keynes, British economist.

1948.- Carlos López Buchardo, Argentine composer.

1965.- Pedro Albizu Campos, Puerto Rican nationalist leader.

1971.- Francois Duvalier, “Dad Doc”, president of Haiti.

1984.- Manuel Mújica Láinez, Argentine writer.

1992.- Vladimiro Romanov, Grand Duke of Russia.

1994.- Raúl Soldi, Argentine painter.

2004.- Concha Zardoya, Spanish poet and translator.

2006.- Telê Santana, Brazilian soccer coach.

2007.- Helga Soto, Spanish socialist militant.

2010.- Juan Antonio Samaranch, former president of the International Olympic Committee.

2018.- Verne Troyer, American actor.

