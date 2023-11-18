10 years of Sam’s Bar – mica

Since 2013, the Nestroyhof Hamakom Theater has been relocating annually around Christmas and… During Hanukkah, the theater hall of the Nestroyhof was restored to its “original state”. entertainment establishments back. There is a bar in the middle of the hall proscenium stage opposite. In addition to the one curated by Ingrid Lang The concert program is intended to create an atmosphere that crosses borders across disciplines stimulate. Sam’s Bar is also a place for young people to experiment Theater directors. The bar is barrier-free for the audience and the artists to use current topics outside of a conventional stage situation, to get in touch with each other.

FEAR BUBBLE

A piece development in Sam’s Bar December 6th – 22nd, 2023

In this premiere, director Thyl Hanscho and ensemble invite you to an exciting, humorous expedition Sam’s Bar looking for the resistances we have to overcome in order to touch each other. FEAR BUBBLE explores identity-forming narratives of political and social bubbles and asks how we can resist mechanisms of isolation.

Concerts at Sam’s Bar

The Swiss-born singer and actress Lea Kalisch – also known as – who has lived in New York for many years The Eshet Chayil of Hip Hop – opens the 10th anniversary of Sam’s Bar. At her concert on November 30th, Lea will mix – together with the Prague band Der Schönster Gob starting from traditional Jewish music – styles and languages ​​like a smoothie: forgotten melodies, original songs and mishmash – from rap to rumba, from folk to feminism.

And on December 7th, Pamelia Stickney, master of the electronic theremin, meets guitarist Peter Rom, who sensitively and virtuosically explores the synergies of jazz and contemporary music genres both as a composer and on the guitar.

Peter Ponger, Peter Herbert and Valentin Duit present jazz at its finest as a trio on December 9th. With Karl Stirner and Lukas Lauermann, two virtuosos meet on December 14th: The cellist and composer Lauermann re-contextualizes Stirner’s volume of poetry “73 insult-free quatrains in the Viennese language” with his amplified cello.

It will be literary and musical on December 16th, when Anne Bennent, Otto Lechner and Karl Ritter will maneuver through a poetic, musical and wonderful evening with texts by Robert Walser.

The musical journey in Sam’s Bar concludes with the concert of Mahan Mirarab Septets on December 21st: Textures of acoustic chamber music interweave with musical motifs from Iranian classical music. Mahan sees “freeing yourself from known structures” as a way to fight for your own identity, an honest language. The structures of his compositions repeatedly break down into jazz improvisations.

Share this: Facebook

X

