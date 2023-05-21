Home » 100 Days of JJ Lin (Introduction to the Basic Details of 100 Days of JJ Lin)_Daguang.com
Entertainment

100 Days of JJ Lin (Introduction to the Basic Details of 100 Days of JJ Lin)_Daguang.com

by admin
100 Days of JJ Lin (Introduction to the Basic Details of 100 Days of JJ Lin)_Daguang.com

guide Hello everyone, I am Little Tadpole, JJ Lin 100 days, many people don’t know the basic details about JJ Lin 100 days, so let’s take a look now! 1. “The first 100 days” is Lin…

Hello everyone, I am Little Tadpole, JJ Lin 100 days, many people don’t know the basic details about JJ Lin 100 days, so let’s take a look now!

1. “How Many 100 Days” is a song sung by JJ Lin, written by Yao Ruolong and composed by JJ Lin. It was first released on December 2, 2009, and included in the album “100 Days” released by JJ Lin on December 18, 2009.

2. In 2010, the song won the golden song in the first quarter of the 2010 “China Song Chart”.

3. The song is an episode of the urban idol drama “Love Woke Up” produced in 2011.

This article has finished explaining the basic details of JJ Lin’s 100 days. I hope it will be helpful to everyone.

See also  grubby ppg (basic details about grubby ppg) - Programmer Sought

You may also like

Joan Collins turns 90: “I’ve had a very...

Heidi Klum on Bayern: “Actually, Hasan should go”

Intended release date, cast, plot

Chata de Galocha: The details of the new...

Wei Shujun and Zhu Yilong’s film “The Mistake...

New York: forty cypresses by Van Gogh stand...

Porcelain marble look

Bringing The Book of Songs and Liaozhai to...

5 blue decor inspirations for your home

3 infallible tips for setting up a gourmet...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy