100 Days of JJ Lin (Introduction to the Basic Details of 100 Days of JJ Lin)_Daguang.com

guide Hello everyone, I am Little Tadpole, JJ Lin 100 days, many people don’t know the basic details about JJ Lin 100 days, so let’s take a look now! 1. “The first 100 days” is Lin…

Hello everyone, I am Little Tadpole, JJ Lin 100 days, many people don’t know the basic details about JJ Lin 100 days, so let’s take a look now!

1. “How Many 100 Days” is a song sung by JJ Lin, written by Yao Ruolong and composed by JJ Lin. It was first released on December 2, 2009, and included in the album “100 Days” released by JJ Lin on December 18, 2009.

2. In 2010, the song won the golden song in the first quarter of the 2010 “China Song Chart”.

3. The song is an episode of the urban idol drama “Love Woke Up” produced in 2011.

This article has finished explaining the basic details of JJ Lin’s 100 days. I hope it will be helpful to everyone.