With this series, mica – music austria bundles the experiences and perspectives of women in the music business. Why “100 percent”? Because equality is 100 percent aspirational… and there’s still work to be done. In this interview speaks die Jazz musician and composer Ilse Riedler about her experiences in the music business.

Which people/institutions/funding programs have helped you on your way in the music business?

Use Riedler: SPOONthe Austrian Music FundKarolina Strassmayer, Masterclass with David Liebman at the International Association of Schools of Jazz (IASJ)

“The biggest hurdles for me were always the fee negotiations.”

How and where did you gain experience in the music business? What were the biggest hurdles and how did you overcome them?

Use Riedler: I got to know many different genres. The biggest hurdles for me were always the fee negotiations.

In what way were you supported on your career path? Where would you have liked (more) support?

Use Riedler: Support came through engagements of various well-known artists, such as B. Valie Export, André Heller, Willi Resetarits etc. I would have liked more support in the sense that there are more support programs for women over 30 years of age.

Did you have suitable role models in your environment that you could use as a guide?

Use Riedler: I name Karolina Strassmayer, Christian Muthspiel, Wolfgang Puschnig.

Which role models are there currently with regard to women in the music business?

Use Riedler: Terri Lyne Carrington, Karolina Strassmayer, Gina Schwarz, Yasmo, etc.

What can you share yourself?

Use Riedler: Engage young musicians, inform them – also about past hurdles so that they can avoid them – and recommend them.

What role does age play for you?

Use Riedler: A big role: Everything changes. Funding programs are almost gone, but the quality of the concerts, performances and fees change over time.

What questions have you been asked frequently that a man would never be asked?

Use Riedler: What is it like making music as a woman?

++++

Links:

Use Riedler

Ilse Riedler (music database)