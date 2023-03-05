With this series of articles, mica – music austria bundles the experiences and perspectives of women in the music business. Because there is still a lot to do. Kathi Kallauch makes the start.

It is undisputed that there are structural problems in the music industry – and in our society in the broadest sense – when it comes to gender equality. The good news: on the discourse level, feminist perspectives are now finding their way into the music business, if you take a closer look at FLINTA*s in the music business, you will find studies, demands and funding. But what about day-to-day business? What about equal opportunities in the everyday life of a musician, sound engineer, singer, manager, label boss? We asked around.

Which people/institutions/funding programs have helped you on your way in the music business?

Kathi Kallauch: I’ve always met musicians and producers who believed in me and opened doors for me. It’s a great institution Austrian Music Fund, which enabled me to release three singles in 2021. But I had to work hard for a lot on my own path. It is all the more important to me to support and encourage others.

“There are already a lot of people coming along who want to talk you into all sorts of things. Setting yourself apart and trusting your gut feeling is not always easy.”

How and where did you gain experience in the music business? What were the biggest hurdles and how did you overcome them?

Kathi Kallauch: I certainly gained the most important experiences playing live with different bands. I learned more at every gig than I did in jazz vocal studies. Working in the studio and joint songwriting sessions with others are still a good school today.

In my opinion, the biggest hurdle is to bear the costs for a production – and everything that goes with it – as an independent artist. But as a young artist, it was above all a challenge to find out who I am and how I want to sound. There are already a lot of people who want to tell you all sorts of things. Setting yourself apart and trusting your gut feeling is not always easy. I only learned that over time. I’d rather not start with the fact that the Austrian radio landscape is very difficult in international comparison.

In what way were you supported on your career path? Where would you have liked (more) support?

Kathi Kallauch: There were people who saw my talent, recommended me or worked with me. But I was definitely not given anything. It was a rocky road, but it also made me the self-made artist I am today.

With my concert series “Live im 25” I tried from the beginning to create the stage that I would have wished for myself as a newcomer and it makes me happy when I feel the appreciation and joy of the young artists who perform with me.

Did you have suitable role models in your environment that you could use as a guide? Which role models are there currently with regard to women in the music business? What can you share yourself?

Kathi Kallauch: Clara Blume with her “Singer Songwriter Circus” was already one in 2011 who was committed to the scene and created this wonderful concert series, in which I was also allowed to perform. That was a great opportunity and certainly inspired me to get involved in this area. In the meantime, the scene has fortunately developed further, it has become more female and e.g. Ina Regen and Virginia Ernst with their concerts for International Women’s Day or Sara Filipova with her 0816 Acoustic series in the loop have created great collaborations and platforms. Carolin Kebekus, who I think is really cool, launched a women’s festival in Germany against all odds and has been very committed to feminist issues for some time.

I’ve been hosting the newcomer pop concert series “Live im 25” since 2015 and also the women’s concert series “Lady.zimmer” since 2019 in order to increase the visibility of women in the Austrian music scene. This is very important to me and the role as an organizer and networker – especially as a balance to my artistic work – suits me very well. It’s now an integral part of my job and I see it as a great responsibility.

“… our society and especially our industry is sometimes very superficial and sexist.”

What role does age play for you?

Kathi Kallauch: I think age is a big issue, especially for female singers. This is also because many of us have often heard that there is such a thing as an expiry date for women on stage and that you absolutely have to “make it” before you are thirty, otherwise it will be too late. Fortunately, this view is changing more and more. But our society and especially our industry is sometimes very superficial and sexist. Funnily enough, since I turned 30, I’ve been a lot less stressed about my age. Because I’m a more confident, relaxed and happier person today than I was when I was twenty. I’m my own label boss, manager, booker and promoter. It’s exhausting, but also very self-determined.

“I wish there were more female, queer artists and people of color on the charts.”

What would you wish for a more diverse music scene?

Kathi Kallauch: I wish there were more female, queer artists and people of color in the charts. For example, if you look at the current Ö3 charts (as of February 6th, 2023), you will only find 20 female artists out of 75 places, although some of them are only there as a feature. The festival lineups also need to become more diverse (but that doesn’t just apply to Austria).

My own awareness of this has developed a lot in recent years. Also thanks to my young colleague Lena Hackl, who does the booking for “Live im 25” with me, we now have a much more diverse lineup than seven years ago.

What questions have you been asked frequently that a man would never be asked?

Kathi Kallauch: Age is actually often an issue, as it was in this interview. I generally have the feeling that women are either asked superficial questions, such as those related to their appearance, or questions that are too intimate, such as on the subject of family planning. Mari Lang reveals this very charmingly in her podcast “Women’s Questions” by asking her exclusively male guests typical women’s questions, which is often extremely irritating for the gentlemen. I wish it was just about my music, my lyrics and what I stand for. I have a lot of interesting things to say about that.

