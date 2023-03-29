With this series, mica – music austria bundles the experiences and perspectives of women in the music business. Why “100 percent”? Because equality is 100 percent aspirational… and there’s still work to be done. This time in an interview: the Pianist and rhythmist Milly Groz.

Which people/institutions/funding programs have helped you on your way in the music business?

Milly Groz: People have helped me the most. Outstanding here is the support from Sara Zlanabitnig, who encouraged me to register for the jazz piano exam Fraufeld brought her in and kept telling me how she was doing and how she was concerned. But also many other conversations with musicians – exchanging ideas and hearing what others are doing is nice and extremely helpful for me.

Fraufeld helped me a lot – meeting so many female musicians, seeing how they work, and taking that in as a matter of course. Then, in several projects with Ceren Oran – a Turkish choreographer and dancer – over the last few years I have been able to see how she is becoming more and more professional. And even if the dance scene and the music scene work very differently, I was able to observe many topics where I thought: “Ah Milly, maybe this will be relevant for you in the future”. Benny Omerzell has told a lot of people about my music and encouraged me to do my stuff.

S1 (Helmut Jasbar) gave me the opportunity to play live on the radio, Kick Jazz and US helped me with contacts, but also with this “official” support from an institution

Last but not least: I started listening to a lot of podcasts on topics from the music business at times when I had the feeling that I didn’t want to do anything creatively due to a private crisis. There are very big differences in quality, but they helped me.

“I honestly feel like I’m in its infancy when it comes to the music business.”

How and where did you gain experience in the music business? What were the biggest hurdles and how did you overcome them?

Milly Groz: I honestly feel like I’m in its infancy when it comes to the music business. At MILLYCENT I organize and promote my concerts myself and, in addition to my teaching activities, I try to manage with booking and recording and making albums. Some things feel inefficient, some feel breakneck, and everything feels very DIY. I like the latter, but I realize that I have to manage my energies better in the long run. I’m also learning to appreciate it when multiple people work on a project. At the Mind Travel Orchestra (jazz&impro concerts for children) is all divided between four people, but similar to DIY – and it is inspiring when you see what the others are doing for the joint project.

I have at the beginning of MILLYCENT played every gig I could get my hands on – that’s easier as a solo act too. As a result, I’ve already played in a few absurd places and also noticed everything that doesn’t work. But that also showed me what I have to communicate and clarify in advance and where my music fits.

One point that helped me a lot is that I put together weekly concert recommendations for Vienna for some time. This gave me an overview of which bands there are at the moment, who plays with whom how much and which locations there are. That wasn’t my motivation, of course, but it turned out to be valuable knowledge afterwards. For example has Alpine Dweller at that time ABSURD played a lot of concerts, which leads me to say that in everything related to the indie music business, you should ask Joana, Matthias and Flora. And since the concert recommendations were free advertising for colleagues at the time, I also got to know many musicians and made initial contacts.

I’ve called people again and again and asked them specifically about topics such as funding, applications, crowdfunding, etc. – but I think carefully about whom I ask and also clarify whether it suits the person. And in return, I try to be open to other people’s questions.

A big hurdle for me is my time and resource management. I often find it difficult to assess what needs how much time and attention and whether it makes sense. I often get lost in activities. I also find it difficult to switch back and forth between business topics and “being creative” without the latter disappearing. It’s actually a big challenge for me. That’s why I’m currently trying to look for more idealism in my music or to let the music business run along with it instead of paying too much attention to it.

In what form were you supported on your career path? Where would you have liked (more) support?

Milly Groz: The biggest support for my career path was that my parents’ work and inheritance enabled me to study without having to finance myself completely on my own. I always worked alongside my studies, but my parents paid for the rent and food. In addition, later, when I was already working full-time as a music teacher, they encouraged me to quit my job so that I could work more independently as a musician. They supported me financially for about a year.

“During my jazz studies, I would have wished for more encounters with instrumentalists from older generations of the jazz and improv scene.”

Did you have suitable role models in your environment that you could use as a guide? Which role models are there currently with regard to women in the music business? What can you share yourself?

Milly Groz: What I find interesting about my career path is that representation has been very formative for me professionally. For a long time, the women I met and found inspiring as role models in their profession were all music teachers (as a teenager, but also during my studies). It was clear to me that I was aiming for a career in music education. First like me – especially about Fraufeld – I got to know more FLINTA instrumentalists who play concerts (and are not mainly active in education), I started to trust myself to do it. During my jazz studies, I would have wished for more encounters with instrumentalists from older generations of the jazz and improv scene. I think that would have made a huge difference for me. That I hear, interview, Monika Lang, Karen Schlimp, Elisabeth Harnik, Tanja Feichtmair, Margarethe Herbert and (closer in terms of age and similarly relevant) Verena Zeiner, Marlene Lacherstorfer, Angela Tröndle, Violetta Parisini and once again Sara Zlanabitnig in concert in my 20s Observing at work, appreciating as colleagues or simply listening to CDs has made a decisive contribution to making my own stuff and playing concerts.

What role does age play for you?

Milly Groz: I realized a few years ago that I’d never been to a rapping grandmother’s concert, so I decided I’d like to be, or at least know someone who is and whose music I celebrate when I’m 65+ am. In addition, I have the impression that there has never been a better time to realize projects and break new ground, regardless of your age. I am always happy when I come into contact with musicians from other generations and notice how their practical knowledge creates long-term perspectives and generally calms them down.

“I would like to see the last remnants of genre names and the associated categorizations abolished.”

What would you wish for a more diverse music scene?

Milly Groz: I would like to see the last remnants of genre names and the associated categorizations abolished. The fact that the Amadeus Awards are still called world music is weird and embarrassing. I would like to see more Flinta people among the organizers, bookers, sound engineers or at the lighting desks. I would like more financial support for students. And more rapping grandmothers.

What questions have you been asked frequently that a man would never be asked?

Milly Groz: Luckily I can’t see any accumulated tendencies, only strange individual cases.

