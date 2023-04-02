With this series, mica – music austria bundles the experiences and perspectives of women in the music business. Why “100 percent”? Because equality is 100 percent aspirational… and there’s still work to be done. This time in an interview with the composer and director of the ÖGZM Morgana Petrik. As part of the “100 percent” series, she sent us the following answers.

Which people/institutions/funding programs have helped you on your way in the music business?

Morgan Petrik: First of all, my parents, who supported me financially during my studies. My most important sponsor was probably Prof. Dr. Werner Hackl. He was the first to perform one of my works, one that is quite complex to produce, and he put me and three other colleagues on the board of directors of the ÖGZM co-opted. Both happened in 2008, when women were still rare on boards, especially of composers’ organizations. At that time, at least in Austria, women composers were still viewed with skepticism.

“I then quickly learned how to successfully acquire funds, but also how to overcome resistance.”

How and where did you gain experience in the music business?

Morgan Petrik: In practice from the start. In 2006 I organized a public concert with contemporary music for the first time, for which there was almost no budget. I then quickly learned how to successfully acquire funds, but also how to overcome resistance. In the meantime I have organized around 200 concerts and other events on the subject of “contemporary music”. One or the other concert even has it S1-Radio done.

What were the biggest hurdles and how did you overcome them?

Morgan Petrik: In the first five years of my activity as an organizer, the lack of money was the biggest problem. As President of the ÖGZM, I was then able to design concert programs according to my own ideas and enter into exciting collaborations, among others with sirene Opertheaterwith various outstanding ensembles for new music, with the Vienna Concert Association and the Tyrolean Chamber Orchestra InnStrumenti, but also with organizers and orchestras from other countries. A lasting challenge is certainly not to neglect one’s own compositional work too much in favor of organizational work.

Did you have suitable role models in your environment that you could use as a guide?

Morgan Petrik: In my immediate environment, when I started, there weren’t really any. From 2011 I was the first female chairwoman of an Austrian composers’ platform, and in 2015 I was the first vice-president of the Austrian Composers (formerly: Austrian Composers Association). Twelve years ago, the leaders of the member organizations in the Austrian Music Council, the umbrella organization of music-related organizations in Austria, were mostly male. In the meantime the situation has changed completely.

Which role models are there currently with regard to women in the music business?

Morgan Petrik: Today you can choose from a large number of different role models – artists, cultural politicians, entrepreneurs. To give an example of a musical personality who is active in what is probably the last male domain of the music sector: the organist and conductor Antanina Kalechyts from Minsk. She told me that under the current political conditions in Belarus she could neither become a conductor nor make new music. As a result, she moved the center of her life and work to Vienna. She has been a professor of Gregorian chant and liturgy at the mdw and permanent director of Ensembles Reconsil. I’m sure we’ll be hearing a lot more from her.

“… that you can occasionally stand in opposition to the mainstream or zeitgeist and make yourself unpopular if the cause is worth it.”

What can you share yourself?

Morgan Petrik: That you don’t always have to please everyone, that you can occasionally oppose the mainstream or zeitgeist and make yourself unpopular if the cause is worth it.

What role does age play for you?

Morgan Petrik: You have some experience, sound judgement, you are a mature personality and you have learned that some projects can only be realized over the long haul, with perseverance and patience. In some respects, however, it is also becoming more difficult to remain optimistic.

What would you wish for a more diverse music scene?

Morgan Petrik: I would wish that public service broadcasters would show genuine interest in contemporary music – I include all genres here. Instead, the same playlists with hits from the 80s and 90s are played out on several stations, and then one wonders about the decreasing ratings and the loss of young listeners in particular. Austria has a rich, varied and high-quality music production. This should be spread and promoted using new, attractive radio and TV broadcasting formats. Furthermore, I would like management positions in the cultural sector to be filled on the basis of the qualifications of the applicants rather than politically.

“I suspect that women are asked more often than men for unpaid or less attractive jobs.”

What questions have you been asked frequently that a man would never be asked?

Morgan Petrik: If I may put the meaning of this question a little further: I suspect that women are asked for unpaid or less attractive jobs more often than men. Men who have worked for a long time in the public service or in the cultural sector are celebrated by their colleagues; they are made to receive a badge of honour. Achievements of this kind made by women are recognized much less frequently, and they are even less honored with awards from the city, state or federal government. Women also have their blind spots – that has to be said once in a while. The still widespread thought pattern here is obviously: “It’s her job.”

Links:

Morgana Petrik (music database)

ÖGMZ