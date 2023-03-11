With this series, mica – music austria bundles the experiences and perspectives of women in the music business. Why “100 percent”? Because equality is 100 percent aspirational… and there’s still work to be done. In this interview, the Viennese pianist, singer and organizer SARA FILIPOVA talks about her experiences in the music business.

Which people/institutions/funding programs have helped you on your way in the music business?

Sara Filipova: I received a lot of support from my immediate environment, from friends, colleagues, organizers and teachers. In general, people who booked me, recommended me, believed in me or helped me in all possible areas and shared their knowledge and experiences with me and people with whom I could exchange ideas about the hurdles and the business. Naming all would take a long time, however S1 I would like to mention this at this point, because this station has brought my music to the public again and again and the programs that are so important for me and the scene, away from the mainstream, are always in danger of being cut or deleted. Also mica – music austria gave me good advice on some tricky issues.

“In order to know how to help myself a little better in the business area, I attended a music management course and a few workshops.”

How and where did you gain experience in the music business? What were the biggest hurdles and how did you overcome them?

Sara Filipova: When I first moved to Vienna to study singing, I tried to gain as much experience as possible in all kinds of bands, genres and areas. Over time, I have noticed that not all doors that open are necessarily my doors, and not all supposed experts are necessarily experts for me. The learning curve was big, even with the things I don’t want. I also had to get to know a few sides and pitfalls of the music business before I could fully focus on my music. In order to know how to help myself a little better in the business area, I attended a music management course and a few workshops.

One of the biggest challenges for me was and is, in addition to all the things that are buzzing through my head and can already pose hurdles in themselves – such as finances, opinions, booking, marketing, and co – not to lose sight of why I am make music first and what made me decide to go down this path.

Did you have suitable role models in your environment that you could use as a guide?

Sara Filipova: I always had and still have role models in my environment, but they are not limited to the music sector. In general, these are people who followed their path and didn’t let themselves be dissuaded, even if it wasn’t the most conventional path for their environment, people who support others in their projects and people who show other perspectives.

Which role models are there currently with regard to women in the music business?

Sara Filipova: For me there are quite a few and I have the feeling that more and more women from the music business are becoming more visible to the public. The question is quite difficult for me to answer, since role models can be so different and so closely related to individual goals.

“The exchange with colleagues and people who have already gained more experience in some areas than I have personally helped me a lot.”

What can you share yourself?

Sara Filipova: That’s actually a question I keep asking myself in one form or another. I hope that the decision to make music and thus be visible inspires, just as I was inspired by other musicians to choose this path. The exchange with colleagues and people who have already gained more experience than I have in some areas has helped me a lot personally, and I don’t want to withhold that from others. The series of events 0816 Acousticwhich I am collaborating with Walk Wien brought to life is also an attempt on my part to make the diverse scene that we have in Austria more visible and to create a place where you can exchange ideas.

“When I was younger, I was always a bit scared of the 30s.”

What role does age play for you?

Sara Filipova: When I was younger, I was always a bit scared of the 30s. The common myth was that you had to have made it by then, especially as a woman, otherwise it would be too late and you wouldn’t have a chance. The areas where age actually plays a greater role are in funding programs, scholarships, university places, etc., many of which have an age limit. If you have exceeded this, then you have no opportunity to take advantage of the programs, financial aid or places.

What would you wish for a more diverse music scene?

Sara Filipova: I would wish that in the long term, the media landscape, like the program booklets, the charts and the line-ups would become more and more diverse, the drawers would be broken open and not just for women’s day or theme days.

What questions have you been asked frequently that a man would never be asked?

Sara Filipova: In interviews I’ve had good luck with the questions so far. I was rarely asked questions that a man would never be asked.

