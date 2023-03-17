With this series, mica – music austria bundles the experiences and perspectives of women in the music business. Why “100 percent”? Because equality is 100 percent aspirational… and there’s still work to be done. In this interview, the rapper, poet, author, organizer and activist YASMIN HAFEDH aka YASMO talks about the people and institutions who have supported her on her way and the experiences she has had in her career.

Which people/institutions/funding programs have helped you on your way in the music business?

Yasmo: Mieze Medusa was a huge help to me as a mentor, and later my label ink music and above all Hannes Tschürtz. Of course it would not have been possible in Austria to take off like that if there were FM4 not. FM4 has to stay, that’s extremely important for the diverse musical landscape that Austria can afford at all thanks to you, among other things.

“…you learn the most in movement and that starts with writing music, goes through recording, through playing live to distribution and copyright.”

How and where did you gain experience in the music business? What were the biggest hurdles and how did you overcome them?

Yasmo: Well, you just keep going, stay curious and never stop learning. I think you learn the most in action, in making, in movement, and that starts with writing music, goes on to recording, to playing live, to distribution and copyright. If you like to nerd, and I like to do that, you learn a lot.

“When I started, VERA, the trustee in the BMKOES, didn’t exist yet, but I’m glad it exists now.”

In what form were you supported on your career path? Where would you have liked (more) support?

Yasmo: I’ve definitely been helped by the different scenes I’m moving in. Above all, intersectional feminism has a hand in this, especially when it comes to actively living solidarity. When I started there was VERAthe trustee in the BMKOES not yet, but I’m glad it’s here now.

Did you have suitable role models in your environment that you could use as a guide?

Yasmo: yes, without Medusa coreswith whom I will publish a book together at the end of April, if I weren’t where I am.

Which role models are there currently with regard to women in the music business? What can you share yourself?

Yasmo: Anyone who knows me knows that I am very busy and move in many areas, so I also have an insight into some structures. Many artists know they can just call me or write me if they need help, and if I’m stumped, I’ll send them to mica.

What role does age play for you?

Yasmo: Age hardly plays a role for me, but of course it is clear to me that less experienced people can be exploited more easily, so I usually check in a complete paternalistic manner whether everything is okay anyway.

What would you wish for a more diverse music scene?

Yasmo: The will to map them and an end to the commercial ignorance that is self-sustaining and incredibly boring.

What questions have you been asked frequently that a man would never be asked?

Yasmo: How is it as a woman? What questions do you get that a man doesn’t get? Well 🙂

Links:

Yasmo & The Sound Canteen

Yasmo & The Sound Canteen (Facebook)

Yasmo (Bandcamp)