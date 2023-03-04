With this series of articles, mica – music austria bundles the experiences and perspectives of women in the music business. Because there is still a lot to do. Petra Stump-Linshalm gives us an insight.

It is undisputed that there are structural problems in the music industry – and in our society in the broadest sense – when it comes to gender equality. The good news: on the discourse level, feminist perspectives are now finding their way into the music business, if you take a closer look at FLINTA*s in the music business, you will find studies, demands and funding. But what about day-to-day business? What about equal opportunities in the everyday life of a musician, sound engineer, singer, manager, label boss? We asked around.

Which people/institutions/funding programs have helped you on your way in the music business?

Petra Stump-Linshalm: The person who gave me the idea and encouraged me to go my own way and to implement my personal plans was my teacher from Amsterdam, Harry Sparnaay, who has sadly passed away in the meantime. Heinz-Peter Linshalm has helped and accompanied me over the years, who is not only my ideal music partner, but with whom I have developed countless projects and got them off the ground. The first steps into professional working life gave me the Youth allows. Many individual people and organizations who trusted me were important on the further path. To name just a few: this USprogram has opened doors that State of Vorarlberg continues to support me energetically and without them Apollo edition many of my compositions would not even be possible.

How and where did you gain experience in the music business?

Petra Stump-Linshalm: I have always tried to implement my ideas. Basically, I have no idea about management and business in this sense, apart from the experiences that one draws from learning by doing. There were always different paths and possibilities that either opened up or didn’t. But I don’t like doing this work and in my opinion artists should be able to devote themselves to their tasks and visions and not have to waste time with management. Unfortunately, self-marketing is becoming more and more important.

What were the biggest hurdles and how did you overcome them?

Petra Stump-Linshalm: The biggest hurdle was and still is getting performance opportunities and these hurdles remain with most musicians for life. There is no lack of ideas, but there is a lack of places, opportunities and means to implement them. If you have to take care of everything yourself, then there is neither time nor energy for the actual artistic activity.

In what way were you supported on your career path?

Petra Stump-Linshalm: In the form of financial support, e.g. from the SKE Fund, the Federal Ministry, the State of Vorarlberg and from individuals or organizers.

Where would you have liked (more) support?

Petra Stump-Linshalm: More flexibility for funding in the area of ​​your own projects – they rarely match the specified calls for proposals.

“When you were young, it was easy to get attention. Now, unfortunately, I hardly feel that many years of expertise and experience in a wide variety of areas are valued or asked for.”

Did you have suitable role models in your environment that you could use as a guide?

Petra Stump-Linshalm: No, but maybe that was a good thing.

At a young age it was easy to get attention. Now, unfortunately, I hardly feel that many years of expertise and experience in a wide variety of areas are valued or asked for.

Which role models are there currently with regard to women in the music business?

Petra Stump-Linshalm: That depends entirely on the genre and what you are striving for – is it about financial or commercial success or about artistic development outside of the familiar drawers.

What can you share yourself?

Petra Stump-Linshalm: Persistence and enthusiasm and I am always happy to pass on my knowledge and experience in all areas, because we are all in the same boat.

What role does age play for you?

Petra Stump-Linshalm: As a young person I brought a lot of drive and energy to my projects and over the years it has become experience and I now plan with more prudence. At a young age it was easy to get attention. Now, unfortunately, I hardly feel that many years of expertise and experience in a wide variety of areas are valued or asked for. But I am happy about every year of life that I gain, because getting older also brings a lot of positive things with it.

“Vienna offers a very diverse music scene. I would only wish for equal chances, opportunities, premises and pay for everyone, because there is an imbalance.”

What would you wish for a more diverse music scene?

Petra Stump-Linshalm: I think Vienna offers a very diverse music scene. I would only wish for equal chances, possibilities, premises and payment for everyone, because there is an imbalance. Also that the music programs don’t have to be constantly designed with different themes, rules and conditions, but that it’s just becoming quite normal to integrate the most diverse things, let them stand next to each other and give them a place.

What questions have you been asked frequently that a man would never be asked?

Petra Stump-Linshalm: Can’t remember any or maybe it didn’t bother me. I have to admit that basically I often had advantages as a woman – it’s okay to say that once in a while.

