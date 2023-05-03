Home » 10,000 screenwriters in the United States go on strike, and many well-known talk shows are suspended. Movies have not yet been affected- BBC News 中文
  • Nadine Yousif
  • BBC reporter

The last writers’ strike of this magnitude was in 2007, when it lasted 100 days.

More than 10,000 film and television screenwriters in the United States went on strike, leading to the cancellation of many well-known TV programs.

The strike, the largest of its kind since 2007, came after the writers’ union, the Writers Guild of America (WGA), failed to reach a deal with their employers on a pay increase – a way for writers seeking better pay and job security .

More than 11,000 screenwriters went on strike, throwing the U.S. film and television industry into turmoil, with several popular shows including well-known hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel’s signature talk show off the air.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the Writers Guild of America is seeking a total of $600 million in salary increases for screenwriters, among other requests.

