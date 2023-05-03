10,000 screenwriters in the United States go on strike, and many well-known talk shows are suspended. Movies have not yet been affected- BBC News 中文

Nadine Yousif

The last writers' strike of this magnitude was in 2007, when it lasted 100 days.

More than 10,000 film and television screenwriters in the United States went on strike, leading to the cancellation of many well-known TV programs.

The strike, the largest of its kind since 2007, came after the writers’ union, the Writers Guild of America (WGA), failed to reach a deal with their employers on a pay increase – a way for writers seeking better pay and job security .

More than 11,000 screenwriters went on strike, throwing the U.S. film and television industry into turmoil, with several popular shows including well-known hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel’s signature talk show off the air.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the Writers Guild of America is seeking a total of $600 million in salary increases for screenwriters, among other requests.

The strike started on Tuesday (May 2) local time and had an immediate and direct impact on the industry.

We take a look at the immediate effects of the strike and how similar strikes in the past have changed the television industry.

Which shows are off the air?

Several popular late-night talk shows, including “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Real Time with Bill Maher and John J. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, etc.

Jimmy Fallon's late-night talk show was one of the first to be affected by the strike.

Many shows will temporarily rerun old footage instead—since these shows have daily or weekly new episodes written by writers, the production cycle is extremely tight. See also "My Love from the Star" remake of the Japanese version of Fushi Sota as Professor Dou | Mizuki Yamamoto | Kim Soo Hyun | Jun Ji Hyun

The current state of NBC’s top show “Saturday Night Live” is full of uncertainty — the network has yet to confirm what plans it has for this week and beyond.

Daytime soaps like “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital” could also take a hit soon because they’re also written, shot and edited on fairly tight schedules.

Primetime comedy shows and dramas are written and produced on a quarterly basis, so for now, they’re likely to stay on schedule. If the strike continues into the summer, new season productions of some top shows could be delayed.

The “Los Angeles Times” pointed out that although there are currently strikes, some locations in the city have received applications from some TV producers to rent filming slots.

Netflix (Netflix) said that during the strike, it will offer some supplementary shows produced outside the United States. Meanwhile, HBO Max (recently reorganized as Max) says it has a slew of shows already written, shot, and ready to air.

The last time Hollywood screenwriters went on strike, it indirectly gave birth to the rise of reality TV.

Will the film industry be affected?

At the moment it does not appear to be. A feature film usually takes 2-3 years to produce, and each film company already has a considerable number of written and shot films in reserve. Ultimately, though, it will depend on how long the strike lasts.

What happened to the last strike?

The last writers’ strike was in 2007-2008, when it lasted 100 days and resulted in the cancellation or delay of several shows, costing California’s economy $2bn (£1.6bn). See also LOEWE 2022 Fall/Winter Men's Collection Officially Released | HYPEBEAST

At the time, hit shows with huge fan bases, including Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives, Breaking Bad and The Office affected. Some shows have barely continued production without a writer, but the quality has suffered greatly.

Even the “007 series” movies have been hit. The script for Quantum of Solace (Quantum of Solace) was largely unfinished when the strike happened.

“Even I’ve got to rewrite some plays—and I’m not a screenwriter at all,” Daniel Craig, who played James Bond, said at the time.

As with this strike, the late-night talk shows were hit immediately because they didn’t have writers to write their scripts and jokes.

One of the hosts, Conan O’Brien, went on air and talked about his wedding ring for a long time.

Some people believe that the last strike indirectly contributed to the rise of reality shows, such as Trump’s “The Apprentice” (The Apprentice) and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” (Keeping Up with the Kardashians), because these shows No preselection is required to write a screenplay.

At the time, many daytime soaps were still airing, but the writing jobs were handed off to writers without union support. This time, the Writers Guild of America has warned that any writer who breaks the strike will be barred from union membership in the future.

However, the last strike was not the longest – the Writers Guild’s strike in 1988 lasted 153 days.

As for how long this time will last, no one knows yet.

Why strike?

The reason why professional writers in the United States go on strike is often related to pay equality.

BBC reporter Brandon Drenon (Brandon Drenon) reported that the core question this time is how screenwriters should be paid in the streaming era.

Writers reported being paid less when they wrote shows led or commissioned by streaming platforms.

According to a statement issued by the Writers Guild of America, the profits of production companies remain high, and the cost of producing content is also increasing, but the income of screenwriters cannot keep up. See also Belo Horizonte/Confins International Airport

“The job situation for screenwriters has deteriorated across the board as companies take advantage of the transition to streaming to cut writers’ pay and separate writing from production.”

According to the association, nearly half of all screenwriters (49 percent) earn minimum wage, and they are now paid just 16 percent more than they were 10 years ago.

Alex O'Keeffe, one of the screenwriters involved in the strike, said he also borrowed the suit he wore to the awards show.

Variety reported that the lowest level of writers — writers on the writing staff — earned as little as $4,546 a week.

There are several factors that determine the salary of a screenwriter, including experience, the length of script writing, and the platform on which the content is played.

What did the strike writers say?

“I’m not going to say that all screenwriters are poor or broke, but I can say that I only have $6 in my bank account.” -Alex O’Keeffe, screenwriter of “The Bear” Keefe)

“The industry is going from a stable middle-class standard of living to a very precarious one, almost a gig economy.” — TV writer and Guild leader Eli Edelson

“I’ve known a lot of really good screenwriters who were forced out of the industry because they couldn’t even pay the rent.” — Dave S. Dave Metzger

O'Keeffe, left, with his colleagues at the Writers Guild of America Awards in March.

Last month, the 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America voted overwhelmingly to go on strike if they could not reach an agreement on a new contract.

In broadcast television, writers are hired to write a 22-episode season and are usually paid upfront — a substantial amount — and then the balance when the show reruns.

But now, the impact of the streaming model in the Hollywood industry has fundamentally changed-screenwriters who write scripts for streaming platforms have spoken out that they will be asked to spend multiple weeks or multiple months rewriting the script, but there is no compensation.

Streaming platform series have fewer episodes than traditional TV series, and script deadlines are shorter, so screenwriters get less hours and less pay.

Writers say streaming seasons sometimes run as little as six to eight episodes in total, which means less money and prevents them from keeping jobs year-round.

“I just finished a show and I didn’t have a meal,” said screenwriter Brandon Hines, who relies on government assistance to get by.

The 37-year-old is preparing to move out of New York to live with his family in Atlanta. He said he couldn’t afford to live in New York as a screenwriter.

Another noteworthy issue is the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and its possible impact on screenwriting. The unions organizing the strike want reassurance that no matter how smart or creative an AI system is, humans will still get jobs.

“A chatbot can’t run a show,” says screenwriter Niceole Levy.

While AI chatbots are getting a lot of media attention right now, writers in Hollywood say the bigger question is how writers get sustainable job opportunities.

Levy has been in the industry for ten years, and she is more worried about newcomers.

“I don’t worry about myself – it took me 10 years, but I’m standing. If they want to push me away, I’m going to yell before they pull me away.”