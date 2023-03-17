Directed by Wang Ziming, written by Li Jiaxuan and Luo Ting, starring Jin Ze and Chen Shujun, starring Feng Chuxuan, Liu Dexi, Bai Kairui, and starring Chang Zhekuan, the urban love drama “101 Snatched Marriages” will be broadcast on Youku from today out. When the lonely and domineering president Sheng Shi (played by Jin Ze) meets the brave and strong sister Gu Lanshan (played by Chen Shujun), from unscrupulous possession to two-way romance, a tortuous love that is sweet and sad will be staged in the spring, and the two will also love each other. In the stumbling emotional vortex, I understand the true meaning of love.

Highly popular novel IP blessing love lies “sugar knife” intertwined

“101 Snatched Marriages” is adapted from Ye Feiye’s novel of the same name, and tells the love story of Sheng Shi and Gu Lanshan, a pair of childhood sweethearts who reunite through mirrors. In the play, the domineering CEO Sheng Shi falls in love with his childhood sweetheart, Cinderella Gu Lanshan. Sheng Shi, who thinks that “love is possession”, takes Gu Lanshan as his own and enters the marriage hall by any means. The conspiracy that was discovered exacerbated the emotional rift between the two, and the two people who did not understand love were doomed to misfortune in their marriage. One wants to get closer, and the other wants to escape, which always leaves the other party scarred. In the end, the marriage came to an end, and Sheng Shi and Gu Lanshan also understood how to love through each other’s redemption.

The novel “101 Snatched Marriages” is very popular on the Internet. The sincere emotions and delicate brushstrokes make readers deeply impressed by the love story of Sheng Shi and Gu Lanshan, and it was even named Ye Feiye’s “best novel” “, this adaptation into a film and television work has also aroused high expectations from the majority of netizens. On the basis of retaining the sweetness and abuse of the novel, the film and television drama also revolves around the four-corner relationship of Shengshi, Gu Lanshan, Han Chengchi, and Gu Enen to show the confusion and growth of youth. Whether it’s Shengshi and Gu Lanshan who are going from love to two-way, or Han Chengchi and Gu Enen who are unsatisfactory, the four-corner relationship between the ultimate character design and the extreme pull, the differentiated settings jointly present an emotional game.

High-value CP sticks to the face and restores to love and sweet healing

The director of the play, Wang Ziming, has directed many excellent works on emotional themes, including the touching movie “Can You Leave Me?” “101 Snatched Marriages” not only shows the love mode of divorce first and then love, which is rare in current film and television dramas, but also explores the core of redemption and healing in love. This time, Wang Ziming will join hands with a new generation of high-value actors to create a romantic love intertwined with sweetness and abuse.

Young actor Jin Ze has portrayed many impressive roles in works such as “Don’t Fall in Love with the Boss” and “Cang Yue Hui”, and his superb acting skills stand out among the new generation of actors. This time he will challenge the mighty prosperity in the play, interpret the elegance of the noble son and the personality of the humble ruffian, and his highly personal image will bring different surprises to the audience. Chen Shujun, who has performed brilliantly in “Dear Mr. Lemon Essence” and “A Piece of Wood”, will play the role of Gu Lanshan, who dares to love and hate. From childhood sweetheart to marriage helplessness, Chen Shujun will Gu Lanshan’s emotions and encounters in different periods were vividly interpreted. Some netizens said that Jin Ze and Chen Shujun perfectly restored “the ‘prosperity and decline’ in their hearts”.

When the friendship between childhood sweethearts “degenerates”, how will they keep their love fresh? More exciting, it will be staged tonight, locked on Youku, and it will be broadcast exclusively on the whole network at 18 o’clock every night from today. “101 Snatched Marriages” is produced by Youku Information Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Haining Yuanshi Culture Media Co., Ltd., and Horgos Lingyu Film and Television Media Co., Ltd.