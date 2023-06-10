Home » 10th anniversary of debut!BTS’ “take two” won No. 1 in 92 countries and regions around the world- 中文网
10th anniversary of debut!BTS' "take two" won No. 1 in 92 countries and regions around the world

10th anniversary of debut!BTS' "take two" won No. 1 in 92 countries and regions around the world

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cnOn June 10, according to Korean media reports, BTS’ new song “Take Two” won No. 1 in 92 countries and regions around the world.

According to reports, the digital single “Take Two” released by BTS on June 9 has occupied the iTunes “Top Song” chart in 92 countries/regions including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany as of 9:00 am on the 10th. First, the popularity remains high.

It is reported that “Take Two” is the song of BTS ushering in the 10th anniversary of their debut (the debut day is June 13). The sweet vocals of the boy group, the rap that expresses the journey so far delicately, and the original soundtrack with a warm atmosphere.

After the release of the song’s sound source, it immediately attracted the attention of netizens, and fans also supported it to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the group’s debut.

