11 Celebrities in the literary and art circles died of intensive illness, most of them participated in the CCP’s propaganda | CCP members | The Epoch Times

The former director of the Central Opera House and composer Wang Shiguang died of illness in Beijing on April 28, 2023. The picture shows the theater of the Central Opera House. (N509FZ/Wikimedia Commons)

[The Epoch Times, May 2, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Dongfang Hao) Li Jianhua, a comedian from the China Broadcasting Art Troupe, and Wang Shiguang, former director of the Central Opera House, died of illness on the same day on April 28. Within 12 days from April 17 to 28 this year, at least 11 celebrities in the Chinese literary and art circles died of illness, including Chen Yutian, the director of “Fences, Women and Dogs”, Wu Yuanmai, a member of the Honorary Department of the Academy of Social Sciences and former director of the Institute of Foreign Literature, etc. , Most of them participated in the CCP’s cultural propaganda.

Cross talk actor Li Jianhua of China Broadcasting Art Troupe dies of illness

The Rap Troupe of the China Broadcasting Art Troupe issued an obituary on April 29 stating that Li Jianhua, a well-known crosstalk actor of the troupe, died in Beijing on April 28 at the age of 67 due to illness and medical treatment.

Li Jianhua was born on August 10, 1956. He studied under the famous cross talk actor Tang Jiezhong and performed with Li Jindou for many years. His crosstalk works involve the CCP’s “model operas” and “The Red Lantern”. In 1986, he won the first prize in the National Crosstalk Grand Prix of the Central Television of the Communist Party of China.

The former director of the Central Opera House and composer Wang Shiguang died of illness

Wang Shiguang, former director of the Central Opera House and composer, died of illness in Beijing on the morning of April 28.

Wang Shiguang, born in 1941, graduated from the Composition Department of the Central Conservatory of Music in 1963, served as the composer-in-residence of the Central Opera House in 1976, and served as the president of the Central Opera House from November 1988 to 2006; Young and middle-aged experts” title; served as vice chairman of the Chinese Musicians Association and director of the creative committee; part-time professor of Northwest University for Nationalities; on June 18, 2015, served as the eighth consultant of the Chinese Musicians Association.

Wang Shiguang has created “The Song of the Yangtze River”, “Talking about the Yangtze River”, “Talking about the Canal” and “Marco Polo” and other “main theme” works of the CCP.

Celebrities in the literary and art circles died of illness intensively within two weeks

In addition, since April 17 this year, many celebrities in the literary and art circles have died of illness.

Chen Yongning, vice chairman of the Sichuan Film Association, film and television producer, music producer, and cultural entrepreneur, died in Chengdu on April 23 due to illness and medical treatment. He was 64 years old. Chen Yongning is a member of China Television Artists Association, director of China Television Producers Association, vice chairman of Sichuan Cultural Industry Chamber of Commerce, and vice chairman of Chengdu Television Artists Association. Its film and television works such as “Gold Rush” and “Dust Settled” won the “Five One Project” award of the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. The series of music records “Tianyin Old Records”, which he acted as producer, planner and producer, has won many awards from the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Ministry of Culture.

Gao Zhixi, a member of the Communist Party of China, former director of the Hunan Provincial Museum, and member of the National Cultural Relics Appraisal Committee, died of illness on April 21. Gao Zhixi was born in 1932. He served as director of the Chinese Archaeological Society, chairman of the Hunan Provincial Archaeological Society, and vice-chairman of the Hunan, Hubei, Henan, Anhui and Chu Culture Research Association. He presided over the National Social Science Foundation of the Communist Party of China. The research on “Han Tomb” has received special government subsidies from the State Council of the Communist Party of China.

Feng Liangcai, an expert in Hui ink production, vice president of the 7th Council of the Four Treasures of Chinese Study Association, deputy director of the Ink Industry Committee, master of Anhui arts and crafts, and vice president of Anhui Arts and Crafts Promotion Association, died on April 21 due to illness. 68 years old. In 2009, Feng Liangcai was jointly awarded the title of “Master of Chinese Four Treasures of Study” by China Light Industry Federation and China Four Treasures of Study Association. In 2018, it was selected as the first “Great Craftsman” in the light industry by the China Light Industry Federation and the China Finance, Trade, Textile and Tobacco Trade Union.

Chen Yutian, director, member of China Television Artists Association, director of Liaoning Television Artists Association, died of illness in Sanya, Hainan on April 19. Born in 1939, Chen Yutian has participated in the production of more than 50 film and television dramas, 16 of which have won national and regional awards. The TV series “Fence, Woman and Dog”, “Winner’s Wheel, Woman and Well” and “Ancient Boat, Woman and Net” directed by Chen Yutian whitewash and praise the countryside under the CCP’s rule, and are called the rural trilogy.

Wang Xing, the former editor-in-chief of “Sanlian Life Weekly”, died on April 19 in Reunion Island, France, at the age of 49. After graduating from the English Department of Beijing Foreign Studies University, Wang Xing joined the Life‧Reading‧New Knowledge Sanlian Bookstore. He used to be the editor of “Aile” and the reporter and editor-in-chief of “Sanlian Life Weekly”. “Sanlian Life Weekly” is sponsored by Sanlian Bookstore, a subsidiary of China Publishing Group, a central enterprise of the Communist Party of China.

Pan Yuhou, a member of the Communist Party of China, a writer, and a second-level national screenwriter, died of illness on April 19. Pan Yuhou was born in 1938. Before his death, he was a member of the Xinzhou CPPCC in Shanxi Province and the vice chairman of the Xinzhou Federation of Literary and Art Circles. In 2002, he was awarded the Literary and Art Contribution Award by the Xinfu District Government.

Yu Maiduo, director of the Department of Visual Art of Qingdao Film Academy, member of China Film Association, member of China Film Art Association, national first-class artist, died of illness on April 19 at the age of 64. Yu Maiduo used to be the art designer of Bayi Film Studio; he used to be the art director of the TV series “Year after Year”, which won the first “Contradiction Literature Award” of the Communist Party of China, the “Five One” Engineering Award, and the ” National Day (Usurperation) 50th Anniversary Excellent TV Drama Award” and other awards; served as the art director of the movie “Iron Man”, and won the Best Art Award at the 27th China Film Golden Rooster Award.

Guo Xianhong, a member of the Communist Party of China, a member of the Chinese Writers Association, and a former professional writer of the Heilongjiang Provincial Writers Association, died in Harbin on April 18 due to illness and medical treatment. Guo Xianhong was born in 1929 and has won the Heilongjiang Provincial Literary Creation Award.

Wu Yuanmai, member of the Communist Party of China, honorary member of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, former director and researcher of the Institute of Foreign Literature, died of illness in Beijing on April 17. Wu Yuanmai was born in January 1934. He is mainly engaged in the research of Russian and Soviet literature and literary theory.

Responsible editor: Lian Shuhua#