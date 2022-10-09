Home Entertainment 11 events were staged in 7 days, China Maritime Museum received 26,200 audiences – Xinhua English.news.cn
11 events were staged in 7 days, China Maritime Museum received 26,200 spectatorsFly into the homes of ordinary people

Caption: China Maritime Museum launched a series of wonderful festival activities. Photo courtesy of interviewees

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Yang Yuhong) During the National Day Golden Week, the 6 permanent exhibition halls, 3 major exhibitions and 11 educational activities in the China Maritime Museum attracted many visitors and received a total of 26,200 person-times.

During the National Day Golden Week, high-quality temporary exhibitions such as the South Vietnam Maritime Civilization Exhibition, the Contemporary Chinese Navigation Equipment Series Exhibition, the Chinese Navy Submarine Special Exhibition, and the permanent exhibition halls such as the Navigation History Museum and the Marine Exhibition Area are very popular. Children study and study together; educational activities such as the secret of ancient ships, the wonderful sailing nine-star camping in the museum, and vocational experience have been staged one after another, attracting many young people; the interactive activities of “seeing the exhibition politely – answering questions and winning ship models” are held every day, which enriches the visitors. tour experience. The National Day special event held by the China Maritime Museum – “Welcome to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and take the national flag to see Lingang” attracted many visitors to send blessings to the motherland.

In addition, the cultural and creative store also launched “Dahan Haijiang” bottle opener refrigerator sticker blind box, “Most Blue and White” series, “Sea Map” series and other cultural and creative products, as well as two new necklace products, “Yangfan” and “Treasure”, which attracted many visitors. Bring home the good memories of the museum.

Editor: Ji Shengzhen

