110 m² apartment renovated to serve as a temporary home for a couple

A couple with three children who live outside São Paulo wanted a vacation property for stays during courses, events and studies in the city of São Paulo. In this way, they commissioned the architect Marina Carvalho renovation of an apartment 110 m² located in Vila Clementino, in São Paulo.

Without removing walls, the architect made changes to the layouts, joinery and finishes. The mezzanine, with 5.50 m ceiling heightwas expanded to 110 m² and became a special space, functioning as a home office e guest room.

The kitchen has undergone significant changes, including the creation of a peninsula com cooktop and dishwasher focused on the social area. A custom joinery it was used throughout the house, including the dining room, living room, double bedroom and bathrooms.

The dining room was integrated into the kitchen and living room, with wooden furniture that runs throughout the space, contributing to the sense of amplitude. The living room was carefully designed, with furniture, colors, decoration details and well thought out joinery.

The double bedroom was optimized with the use of woodwork e coreswhile the bathroom received a touch of personality through a custom cabinet.

The second bedroom was designed to accommodate guests, with a centralized bunk bed and spacious closets for suitcases. O guest bathroom kept the original materials delivered by the builder, with the addition of a custom cabinet in blue lacquer.

In the end, the project was planned according to the needs e owners preferencesoffering functional, versatile and comfortable spaces.

