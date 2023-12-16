12 boys and girls from the River Plate Foundation team fulfilled their dream of traveling to Madrid

“You’re going to go to Spain,” his mother tells Axel. “To España Street?” the child asks, confused, but when they tell him that he will be part of the group of 12 boys and girls who will travel to Europe thanks to the River Plate Foundation He can’t help but cry with emotion. This is the dream come true for the River Plate Foundation team that traveled to Madrid to play the Superación Cup, a football match held by the Atlético de Madrid Foundation.

The boys who traveled are part of the soccer schools and values ​​of the program Values ​​on the Court of the River Plate Foundation. This is a project that consists of 8 schools located in Iguazú, Misiones; Santiago del Estero; in Quilmes, Hurlingham, San Martín, Lomas de Zamora, La Matanza and Villa de Mayo and sport becomes a tool of education and inclusion.

“We chose these 12 boys and girls because within the framework of our methodology thatThose who are part of the selection are those who have the most green cards, those awarded for the commitment, respect and participation they have had in the training and values ​​workshops throughout the year,” he explained to PERFIL. Clara D’Onofrio, president of the Foundation.

The enormous joy that each of those summoned had also infected the organizers: “They only found out when the trip was already confirmed. That moment of telling them was emotion at its finest. Crying with joy, laughing with shame, looks of bewilderment asking if it was real or a joke. The emotion was felt by the entire family and also by the entire neighborhood. The unthinkable dream, but fulfilled”.

The little soccer players toured Puerta del Sol, Plaza Mayor, different tourist attractions in Madrid and the Legends The Home of Football Museum. They played friendlies and had the unique opportunity to visit an Atlético Madrid training session and meet the world champions Rodrigo De Paul, Nahuel Molina and Ángel Correa. They had a conversation with “Cholo” Simeone in which the player highlighted the importance of training and making an effort every day to achieve the goals they set.

The Overcoming Cup

130 players of different ages participated in the Superación Cup and enjoyed an inclusive soccer tournament with an international presence. “We are really very grateful for the invitation, the opportunity and hospitality that we received from the Atlético de Madrid Foundation and also for the commitment of Carla Pereyra,

new ambassador of said Foundation,” said Clara D’Onofrio.

Why EPCOT is the most Borgesian of all the Disney parks

一Clara, what did the children say after living such an experience?

oneAlthough everything amazed them, the first comment was linked to traveling by plane. They were the first in their families to do so. Added to this was the experience of living in a place like the Atlético Madrid pension. From the corridors of La Matanza or Itatí straight to sleeping there and they were fascinated. But without a doubt, meeting players: those from Atlético, especially the Argentine world champions, De Paul, Molina and Ángel Correa, Mono Burgos who gave each of them the shirt that identifies them and Estafanía Banini who left them a message of a lot of improvement, which moved the girls very much.

一What do you think having the initiative to carry out this proposal changed you?

oneIt was like a finishing touch to the work of these 10 years that has been carried out at the River Plate Foundation. Without a doubt, I confirmed that we must provide them with the tools and broaden their horizons so that they can imagine another future and go in search of opportunities in life.

The truth is that for me it was also a transformative journey because it was very different to experience it from his perspective. I was moved along with them when I saw their happiness and freedom touring Madrid. Also, it fills me with pride to see the fruit of the years of work in them, seeing them respectful, responsible and very grateful.

一Are there other trips like that in the future?

oneWe were invited to the third edition of the Superación Cup held by the Atlético Madrid Foundation in 2024, so we will work throughout the year to be able to return and participate. For us, it would be very gratifying to be able to take another group and thus set objectives for the children so that they can see that the effort brings its reward.

We were also invited by Athletico Paranaense to play a tournament in Brazil, since this year we jointly held the edition of Uniendo Valores in Buenos Aires. We hope to be able to carry out at least these trips in 2024 to continue broadening horizons and expanding borders, taking the River Plate passion and solidarity always a little further.

Gi