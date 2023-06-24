12 Constellation Pairing Index List Detailed Explanation of Pairing of Each Constellation_Taurus_Libra_Scorpio

Original Title: List of 12 Constellation Matching Indexes

Since ancient times, people have believed that astrology can predict people’s character, behavior and future. The constellation can not only predict the fate of a person, but also the love between two people. In modern society, many people will first pay attention to each other’s zodiac sign to decide whether to further communicate. In order to help you better understand the relationship index between you and TA, we provide you with a list of 12 constellation matching indexes, hoping to provide guidance and help for your love.

1. Aries

As a fire sign, Aries is passionate, impatient and adventurous by nature. The best matching constellations are Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius, with a high matching index.

2. Taurus

As an earth sign, Taurus is down-to-earth, steady and conservative. The best matching constellations are Virgo, Capricorn and Cancer, and the matching index is relatively high.

Three, Gemini

As an air sign, Gemini is active, playful, and curious. The best matching constellations are Aquarius, Libra and Sagittarius, with a high matching index.

4. Cancer

As a water sign, Cancer is gentle, affectionate, considerate and considerate. The best matching constellations are Scorpio, Pisces and Taurus, and the matching index is relatively high.

5. Leo

As a fire sign, Leo is confident, enthusiastic, and generous. The best matching constellations are Aries, Libra and Sagittarius, with a high matching index.

6. Virgo

As an earth sign, Virgo is elegant, rational, and critical. The best matching constellations are Taurus, Capricorn and Cancer, and the matching index is relatively high.

7. Libra

As an air sign, Libra is elegant, modest, and intellectual. The best matching constellations are Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius, with a high matching index.

8. Scorpio

As a water sign, Scorpio is deep, unique, and possessive. The best matching constellations are Cancer, Pisces and Virgo, and the matching index is relatively high.

Nine, Sagittarius

As a fire sign, Sagittarius is straightforward, optimistic, and adventurous. The best matching constellations are Aries, Libra and Aquarius, with a high matching index.

10. Capricornus

As an earth sign, Capricorn is practical, calm and responsible. The best matching constellations are Taurus, Virgo and Cancer, and the matching index is relatively high.

Eleven, Aquarius

As an air sign, Aquarius is forward, passionate, and curious. The best matching constellations are Aries, Libra and Sagittarius, with a high matching index.

12. Pisces

As a water sign, Pisces is sensitive, imaginative, and romantic. The best matching constellations are Scorpio, Cancer and Taurus, and the matching index is relatively high.

