12 horoscope inquiries for this week 2023.2.13-2023.2.19

【Fire sign】

Aries (21/3-19/4)

You want to show your strength as soon as possible, but be careful of being too aggressive and showing off your edge, which is easy to provoke jealousy and suppress you; have a romantic date with your partner, forget about the work pressure for the time being, and enjoy the warm festival happily.

Leo (23/7-22/8)

It’s easy to have small disputes with your partner, so let’s put down your embarrassment and communicate with each other calmly, and don’t need to spoil the good atmosphere; your performance is stable at work, but you feel that you are in a bottleneck period, and it is difficult to find a way to break through, so you must continue to work hard!

Sagittarius (22/11-21/12)

Although you are single, you don’t have special programs, but you can always find fun and pamper yourself; you have different opinions from your family, so you don’t have to discuss in the limelight, let’s communicate with you when you feel calm.

【Water sign】

Pisces (19/2-20/3)

Small misunderstandings are easy to cause disturbances on big days. You should hold down your temper and deal with problems gently; pressure from all aspects makes you breathless, so you should be alone and meditate, decompress and adjust your mood.

Cancer (21/6-22/7)

I hope that my partner will spend more time with me and care, but the other party is too busy to help me, so I need to be more considerate and tolerant; I am in a loose mood, and be careful to affect the progress of work, so I need to quickly clear up my mood and concentrate.

Scorpio (23/10-21/11)

As long as the date is the most natural and ordinary with love, it will be unforgettable; friends who are going to change jobs should grasp the best time to attack, there will be a rare opportunity!

【wind sign】 Aquarius (20/1-18/2) Poor health luck, pay attention to protect your throat, don't be brave and take it lightly, take care! A lot of troubles at work make you depressed, try to control your temper and deal with it rationally. Gemini (21/5-20/6) Be careful not to expect too much and be disappointed, it is better to lower the requirements a little bit, in fact, every day is Valentine's Day when you get together easily; you should not take shortcuts to deal with problems, which can easily achieve temporary results but affect long-term development. Libra (23/9-22/10) Talk to your lover about each other's future freely. Although you have not fulfilled any promises for the time being, you are very heartwarming; your work is not as ideal, and you were pampered before and now you are helpless when problems arise. You have to catch up. 【earth sign】 Taurus (20/4-20/5) Slightly recited, dating is prone to minor problems, it is not suitable for important decisions, you should control your emotions more; if you are single, you may wish to participate in different interest activities, meet friends and expand your life circle. Virgo (23/8-22/9) The person who has been ambiguous for a long time has never made it clear. You understand that the other party still has concerns, so you don't have to expect too much. Although you are dissatisfied with the work, but you understand that the time is not ripe, you should observe clearly first and don't act rashly. Capricorn (22/12-19/1) You and your lover are busy in your own way, and the program is not as expected, but you still have to be more tolerant, and find another time to make up for it later; you have taken on too many unnecessary responsibilities and pressures, and the result is thankless, so you need to redistribute your time as soon as possible .

