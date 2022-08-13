Original title: Weekly fortune of 12 zodiac signs (August 11-August 17, 2022)

The weekly fortune of the Chinese zodiacAugust 11, 2022-August 17, 2022

zodiac rat

This week, people with the zodiac Rat have good luck in love. They can meet new friends on some occasions. Singles can seize the opportunity. If they feel good, they may wish to develop. If you have a partner, you can make many new friends and help your relationships.

zodiac ox

This week, zodiac bulls should pay more attention to personal safety, do not participate in dangerous outdoor sports, and avoid situations. You should also be extra careful when you do things, don’t drive when you are in a bad state or nervous, so as to avoid injury.

Zodiac Tiger

This week, the peach blossoms of the tigers in the zodiac are very prosperous. Singles can meet the people they like, but they should choose carefully. These may not be true peach blossoms. In order to reduce the troubles that will cause you in the future, think twice.

zodiac rabbit

People with the zodiac rabbit have better luck in exams this week. If you have friends who want to improve themselves these days, you can study hard and you may get good grades, which will be very helpful for your future work.

Zodiac Dragon

This week, zodiac dragons are proactive in their work. Even if they encounter obstacles, they will try to solve them with their own abilities.

zodiac snake

This week, people born with snakes have a good fortune and good fortune. The previous investment will be somewhat rewarded, and you can get what you want from it, but don’t make new investment, you must stop in moderation, although you can get some benefits for yourself information, but proceed with caution.

zodiac horse

This week, the zodiac horses have the help of noble people, but you have to work hard and get the approval of others before someone is willing to help you. You can't rely on others for everything, and you must maintain a good relationship with the people around you. It is very important not to argue with others and learn to be patient.

zodiac sheep

The interpersonal relationship of the zodiac sheep will improve this week, and the previous conflicts with others will have the opportunity to be resolved, but you must learn to give, so that you will have more and more friends, your fortune will be better and better, and someone can help you solve the problem.

zodiac monkey

This week, people born under the zodiac monkey should work hard to earn income, save more after making money, and control expenses. As long as you are not greedy, your fortune will be relatively stable.

zodiac chicken

The opinions of people whose zodiac sign is Rooster will be recognized by everyone this week. We should seize the opportunity and suggest to devote more energy to work, so that good development can be easily achieved. Some people may ask you for help, if the ability allows Come on, try to help them.

zodiac dog

This week, people with the zodiac dog will have problems with their health. This is related to your eating habits. You may often have gastrointestinal discomfort. You should check it as soon as possible, do not delay, avoid serious problems, and do not be greedy for pleasure and forget your health!

zodiac pig

People with the zodiac pig have good health and good luck this week, and they are in good health in all aspects. This is related to your persistence in exercising. You must continue to maintain a good attitude. You must understand that with a healthy body, we can work and live better. , everything else is not important, so put your health first.

