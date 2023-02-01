Thomas Mirus reads his article “Fatima Today: In Defense of Private Revelation”.

The first part of this article is a reminder of the essential importance of Fatima in our time. The second, and longer, part corrects a misunderstanding of private revelation held by many—namely that whatever falls into this category can make no claim on our mind or conscience, and that it is a matter of indifference whether we pay heed to it.

Links

Thomas V. Mirus, “Fatima Today: In Defense of Private Revelation” https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/fatima-today-in-defense-private-revelation/

Deacon Bob Ellis, “Our role in the defeat of the global Communist revolution” https://www.bluearmy.com/our-role-in-the-defeat-of-the-global-communist-revolution/

The First Saturday Devotion https://www.bluearmy.com/first-saturday-devotion/

