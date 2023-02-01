Home Entertainment 129 – Fatima Today: In Defense of Private Revelation
Entertainment

129 – Fatima Today: In Defense of Private Revelation

by admin
129 – Fatima Today: In Defense of Private Revelation

Thomas Mirus reads his article “Fatima Today: In Defense of Private Revelation”.

The first part of this article is a reminder of the essential importance of Fatima in our time. The second, and longer, part corrects a misunderstanding of private revelation held by many—namely that whatever falls into this category can make no claim on our mind or conscience, and that it is a matter of indifference whether we pay heed to it.

Links

Thomas V. Mirus, “Fatima Today: In Defense of Private Revelation” https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/fatima-today-in-defense-private-revelation/

Deacon Bob Ellis, “Our role in the defeat of the global Communist revolution” https://www.bluearmy.com/our-role-in-the-defeat-of-the-global-communist-revolution/

The First Saturday Devotion https://www.bluearmy.com/first-saturday-devotion/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

See also  Amarcord pallacorda: first women's challenges between slams and scandals

You may also like

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 127 – Gregory the...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 128 – As Earth...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 130 – John Paul...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 131 – Virtue Is...

Highlights: Indie rock, postliberalism, Mary and the Holy...

132 – Technology and the Artist: Glenn Gould...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 133 – Think Like...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 134 – The Political...

The box office of the Spring Festival stalls...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 135 – The Cardinal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy