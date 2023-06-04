13 CASACOR Goiás 2023 dining rooms to inspire you

A space for meals, receiving friends and even doing home office. The dining room is an environment multifunctional on which you can bet on a décor more sophisticated e contemporary or decide to integrate it with the living room, making the space a perfect leisure place to welcome family members.

At CASACOR Goiás 2023, the dining rooms are present in the most different styles e formats. Therefore, below, we list 13 dining rooms for you to be inspired and choose your favorite!

CASACOR Service Goiás 2023

Where: Flamboyant Shopping, Alameda das Paineiras, 50 – Jardim Goiás, Goiânia (GO)

When: May 06 and July 02, 2023

Opening hours:Tuesday to Friday, from 15:00 to 22:00Saturdays and Sundays, from 12:00 to 20:00

Digital box office:https://appcasacor.com.br/events/goias-2023/tickets

Continues after advertising

ticket values

BRL 90 – FullBRL 45 – Half ticketBRL 67 – BRB Card Customer Discount

Passport (free access on all days of the exhibition)

R$ 300

Purchase of half-price ticket

– Elderly from 60 years old-Student presenting valid document with photo or receipt of payment-Disabled and their companion (according to law 12.933/13)

Do you want to receive more news about architecture, art, design and landscaping? Assine a Newsletter! Subscription successful! You will receive our newsletters in the morning from Monday to Friday.

Share this article via: