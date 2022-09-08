13 new films in the Mid-Autumn Festival will accompany the audience to celebrate the festival “Mom! “I still think you are the best” word-of-mouth leader

“Mother! “poster.

Still think you are the best stills.

Compared with the tepid days of several key schedules this year, the Mid-Autumn Festival which only lasts for three days has actually become lively. Up to now, 13 new films are expected to accompany the audience through the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. Although these films are all small and medium in size, their genres cover a variety of themes such as family, love, comedy, action, etc., which are very in line with the festive atmosphere of the full moon and people.

Among the 13 films, the comedy “Hello, Brother” and the family film “Mom! “There is her in the world“, “The end of the sea is the grassland”, the romance film “I still think you are the best”, and the action film “Wolf Pack” and other 6 films received the most attention, and the box office champion is expected to be born from these 6 works.

“I Still Think You Are the Best” is written and directed by Chen Yongshen, starring Huang Zihua, Stephy Tang, Zhang Jicong, Wang Wanzhi, etc. The story of the film takes place in a family of three brothers: the third brother and his girlfriend have been in love for many years and are facing a crisis; the second brother’s new girlfriend is actually the eldest brother’s ex-girlfriend; The eaves, three couples, four romances, and the daily dinner gradually turned into an emotional “Shura field”.

The film uses Cantonese lines throughout the film, and has carried out a delicate and sharp observation and ridicule of the emotional state of the current urban men and women. No matter the dramatic conflict, the comedy effect, the golden lines of the lines, and the performance of the actors are remarkable. The film is also the first film in the Mid-Autumn Festival to open online ratings, and it currently has a high score of 8.0 on Douban. If the film can break through the audience limitations of Cantonese lines, it is entirely possible to rely on word-of-mouth to be small and broad.

“Mother! ” has received a wave of praise at the Beijing International Film Festival some time ago, and the starring Wu Yanshu won the Best Actress Award at the Beijing Film Festival for this film. The film is directed by Yang Lina, a female director specializing in female themes. Wu Yanshu and Xi Meijuan, who play mother and daughter in the film, have become the biggest attraction of the film. The film tells the warm story of an 80-year-old mother taking care of her 60-year-old daughter with Alzheimer’s disease. It not only discusses social hot topics such as pensions and Alzheimer’s disease, but also creates a rare phenomenon in Chinese movies in recent years. female senior intellectual image. Wu Yanshu and Xi Meijuan’s moving performances will remind every audience of their mother and shed tears of emotion.

If you fight for the main creative lineup, “There is Her in the World” may be the strongest in the Mid-Autumn Festival. The film was directed by three female directors, Li Shaohong, Chen Chong and Zhang Aijia, and starred stars such as Zhou Xun, Zheng Xiuwen, Feng Delun, and Yi Yang Qianxi. The film tells three stories in the current popular platter, corresponding to the three-layer relationship of husband and wife, lovers, mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. Zheng Xiuwen and Feng Delun play a couple who are on the verge of divorce; Yi Yang Qianxi and Huang Miyi play young couples who project young people’s persistent pursuit of love; Zhou Xun and Xu Di break through the traditional bondage of the relationship between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. , sincerely watch each other. The film focuses on showing the beautiful qualities of women of different ages and occupations.

Adapted from the movie “The End of the Sea is the Prairie” from “Three Thousand Orphans Entering Inner Mongolia”, it is a family film with a core about family affection. Er Dongsheng, who is good at realism, captured a small wave from the ocean of history. By focusing on the experience of an orphaned little girl, he showed the selfless love of the grassland people and the warmth of people supporting each other in difficult years. Actors such as Ma Su, Chen Baoguo, Wang Qiang, A Yunga, and Cao Jun all performed well in the film. The Inner Mongolian style shown in the film is also a major attraction.

The comedy “Hello, Brother” was only announced a few days ago for the airborne Mid-Autumn Festival. Although it is “extremely fixed”, domestic audiences are always enthusiastic about the type of comedy. Looking at the index and pre-sale box office are among the best. The film is director Zhang Luan’s new work after “Teacher, Good”. Happy twist actors such as Ma Li, Chang Yuan, and Wei Xiang are invited to join. The plot and comedy style have a strong “twist” flavor. The structure of the film is somewhat similar to “Hello, Li Huanying” and “Riding the Wind and Waves”, and it tells the story of the protagonist traveling back in time and seeing his parents when they were young.

The military action film “Wolf Pack” has the slogan “The only cool mid-autumn action film”. At a time when action movies are on the decline, the film is extraordinarily special, and it also adds a touch of toughness to the overall tender Mid-Autumn Festival. The film was directed by Jiang Cong, starring Zhang Jin, Li Zhiting, Jiang Luxia, etc. This film features mercenaries, which are rarely involved in Chinese action films, and is relatively new in terms of subject matter. The “Wolf Squad” led by Zhang Jin will present the audience with snipers in the sand, airborne surprise attacks, indoor gunfights, and hand-to-hand combat. Wait for action scenes. (Reporter Yuan Yuner)