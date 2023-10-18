130 years of the Tyrolean Symphony Orchestra Innsbruck – mica

Innsbruck (OTS) – In the first symphony concert of the 23/24 concert season, the Tyrolean Symphony Orchestra Innsbruck has two reasons to celebrate: the start of the new concert season and a milestone anniversary. The TSOI turns 130!

What began in 1893 with a 27-piece orchestra specifically for the Tyrolean State Exhibition in Innsbruck has grown into a ensemble of over 75 musicians over the course of the 130-year history of the orchestra. Today the TSOI is a mainstay in the Tyrolean cultural landscape.

The municipal orchestra with its founder Martin Spörr (front center) on September 6, 1933. The recording comes from Martin Spörr’s family.

On October 19th and 20th, as part of the 1st symphony concert of the 23/24 concert season, with the title Yesterday and today, which is also a celebration concert for the anniversary, the Tyrolean Symphony Orchestra Innsbruck, under the direction of the young conductor Delyana Larazova, presents a collage of past and present, of opera and concert: of popular melodies by Rossini and Brahms, which were performed at the “I. Concert of the Innsbruck City Orchestra” on November 4, 1893 under orchestra founder Martin Spörr was on the program, about Antonín Dvořák’s famous symphony from the new Worldwhich was composed in the year the TSOI was founded and premiered in New York, to today in the form of a new work by the Innsbruck-born composer and Klangpfad Schwaz leader Christof Dienz.

PROGRAM

They play Rossini Overture to the opera Guillaume Tell

Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 5

Christof Dienz Shadow Luxballet music with a small concertino

Antonin Dvořák Symphony No. 9 in E minor op. 95 from the new World

TERM

Thursday, 10/19/23 / 8 p.m

Friday, October 20, 23 / 8 p.m

Saal Tirol, Congress Innsbruck

Concert introduction at 7:15 p.m. in the foyer

