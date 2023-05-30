Home » 14 patients evacuated from Rawson hospital after a fire on the roof
Entertainment

14 patients evacuated from Rawson hospital after a fire on the roof

by admin
14 patients evacuated from Rawson hospital after a fire on the roof

Fourteen patients from the Rawson hospital had to be evacuated this Tuesday afternoon, after a beginning of fire in the hospital.

As reported by the Ministry of Health of Córdoba, the fire originated in an outdoor air conditioning unit, located on the roof of the hospital.

Fortunately, the fire source was quickly contained, with no injuries reported.

However, smoke and soot entered the air ducts towards the intensive care unit on the first floor. For this reason, the transfer of the 14 patients hospitalized there was undertaken to the ICU located on the lower floor, and to other institutions.

The video of the event was shared by the Córdoba Police and filmed by the 911 cameras.

The drama happened in Villa Martínez, Córdoba capital. (The twelve)

News in development

See also  The sisters of "Little Women" share their ties in a present-day Argentine town

You may also like

KRK ROCKET Jim Lawton – midifanǹע

Sergio Massa seeks to expand trade swap with...

The film “The Background Color of Life” written...

He put his cat in a wood stove...

Information about Xing’s decision to divorce Higashiide Changda...

Juan Rodríguez, in Mundo Albiazul: “I am a...

Who is Chen Hao’s husband? Information about whether...

Corporate Agenda presents a new special on Regional...

Interview with Nickolas Wheeler, Founding Member and Guitarist...

Is there unemployment for the “Not One Less”?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy