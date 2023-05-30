14 patients evacuated from Rawson hospital after a fire on the roof

Fourteen patients from the Rawson hospital had to be evacuated this Tuesday afternoon, after a beginning of fire in the hospital.

As reported by the Ministry of Health of Córdoba, the fire originated in an outdoor air conditioning unit, located on the roof of the hospital.

Fortunately, the fire source was quickly contained, with no injuries reported.

However, smoke and soot entered the air ducts towards the intensive care unit on the first floor. For this reason, the transfer of the 14 patients hospitalized there was undertaken to the ICU located on the lower floor, and to other institutions.

The video of the event was shared by the Córdoba Police and filmed by the 911 cameras.

