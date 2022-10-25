Home Entertainment 17-year-old Wutong girl plays sexy Xiu Jiekai to remind “not good-looking” | Xiu Jiekai | Wutongmei | Sexy photos of Wutongmei | Jia Jingwen
Entertainment

17-year-old Wutong girl plays sexy Xiu Jiekai to remind “not good-looking” | Xiu Jiekai | Wutongmei | Sexy photos of Wutongmei | Jia Jingwen

by admin
17-year-old Wutong girl plays sexy Xiu Jiekai to remind “not good-looking” | Xiu Jiekai | Wutongmei | Sexy photos of Wutongmei | Jia Jingwen

[Voice of Hope, October 24, 2022](Comprehensive report by our reporter Zhang Guilan)

Taiwanese actress Alyssa Chia and male star Xiu Jie have 2 daughters “咘咘” and “Bo Niu” after their marriage, and they have a daughter, “Industrial Girl” with her ex-husband Sun Zhihao. Now Indus Girl is 17 years old, but Indus Girl recently posted The sexy photos were provocative, and Xiu Jiekai also reminded her that “it doesn’t look good”.

When Jia Jingwen and her ex-husband Sun Zhihao divorced, they signed an agreement to prevent Wutongmei from being exposed in the media, so it was not until Wutongmei was 15 years old that the outside world was able to see her uncensored frontal photo.

Recently, the 17-year-old Wutongmei posted pictures of sexy clothes and poses on social platforms. As a stepfather, Xiu Jiekai was asked about this when he attended an endorsement event on October 24, and he revealed: “I often leave messages to remind you. (Wu Tong Mei), because some of them are really too exaggerated and not very good-looking, she (Wu Tong Mei) said: “I want you to take care of it””, so he said helplessly: “You persuade her.”

Xiu Jiekai said that he would not dare to speak or preach, but would tell Wutong girl directly, “She will actually listen, she is very good; but at this age, she wants to show off her figure, as long as she doesn’t lose it. Just fine”. As for Alyssa Chia’s reaction, Xiu Jie said with a smile, “There are some changes, it’s a little more complicated, but my daughter is quite beautiful.”

See also  Qing Lian's new album "Go to Dependence" is on sale and Kugou shares his musical ideas with singing_TOM News

Responsible editor: Jueyi

This article or program has been edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.

You may also like

“Blonde Monroe” Full HD Online Watch Platform Full...

Who is (still) afraid of Philip Roth?

Liu Xiaoqing, who is nearly 70 years old,...

Heavyocity Releases Creative Piano Kontakt Sound Avant: Modern...

Slate Digital רҵ VerbSuite Classics

Cute wind VS high cold wind The secret...

What to play this week: Beyonita 3, Call...

Male star street shooting | Wu Jianhao’s big...

Chen Jun joins Warner Bros. to officially release...

Kim Jong-dae brings a rich autumnal sensibility with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy