Taiwanese actress Alyssa Chia and male star Xiu Jie have 2 daughters “咘咘” and “Bo Niu” after their marriage, and they have a daughter, “Industrial Girl” with her ex-husband Sun Zhihao. Now Indus Girl is 17 years old, but Indus Girl recently posted The sexy photos were provocative, and Xiu Jiekai also reminded her that “it doesn’t look good”.

When Jia Jingwen and her ex-husband Sun Zhihao divorced, they signed an agreement to prevent Wutongmei from being exposed in the media, so it was not until Wutongmei was 15 years old that the outside world was able to see her uncensored frontal photo.

Recently, the 17-year-old Wutongmei posted pictures of sexy clothes and poses on social platforms. As a stepfather, Xiu Jiekai was asked about this when he attended an endorsement event on October 24, and he revealed: “I often leave messages to remind you. (Wu Tong Mei), because some of them are really too exaggerated and not very good-looking, she (Wu Tong Mei) said: “I want you to take care of it””, so he said helplessly: “You persuade her.”

Xiu Jiekai said that he would not dare to speak or preach, but would tell Wutong girl directly, “She will actually listen, she is very good; but at this age, she wants to show off her figure, as long as she doesn’t lose it. Just fine”. As for Alyssa Chia’s reaction, Xiu Jie said with a smile, “There are some changes, it’s a little more complicated, but my daughter is quite beautiful.”

