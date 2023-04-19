17173 Hot Game List: “Magic Tower” 3.0 is online and the new version of “CFHD” is about to open_Player_Role_List

Original Title: 17173 Hot Games List: “Magic Tower” 3.0 is online and the new version of “CFHD” is about to open

In this week’s version 3.0 of “Magic Tower”, “Nine Realms of Time and Space”, it brings a series of new content such as mimicry and maps. The new version of “Cross Fire HD Competitive Zone” “Weightless Star Sea” will be updated and launched on April 20. Let’s take a look below.

(This issue of the list includes changes in the list of popular games from 2023-04-12 to 2023-04-18, click to view the complete list)

Popular game dynamics

magic tower

On April 19th, the 3.0 version of “Magic Tower” “Nine Realms of Time and Space” will be officially launched. At that time, the game will bring players a brand new mimetic character “Liuhuo”, and a new style map “Lizhou”. Offers brand new biomes, and even more exciting challenges. At the same time, when the new version is launched, a large number of benefits are launched. A series of gifts such as logging in to receive SSR, signing in to receive ink crystals, etc. are waiting for players.

CFHD

On the 20th of this week, the new version of CFHD “Weightless Star Sea” will be updated and launched. At that time, the game will bring players a new biochemical pursuit map-exile space station, new biochemical characters: biochemical terminator-Space Eater, savior-deep space A series of brand-new content such as wanderers, new map of blasting mode-new satellite base, etc.

Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: